'The Method of Study For Intelligence' by Hoyong Jung Challenges Traditional Learning Approaches

A Revolutionary Take on How Social and Environmental Factors Shape the Way We Learn

NH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoyong Jung, a seasoned researcher and academic with a background in physics and chemistry, is proud to announce the release of his new book, “The Method of Study For Intelligence.” This groundbreaking, 74-page work explores how relationships, surroundings, and human interactions can profoundly influence our ability to learn effectively.Drawing from his diverse academic and professional experiences, Jung provides readers with fresh insights into the world of pedagogy and psychology. With the premise that studying is not merely a solitary intellectual endeavor but also a social and environmental one, the author introduces a holistic approach to learning. Topics range from optimizing review techniques to understanding how external influences, like studying in libraries or cafes, can change the way we absorb knowledge."In my book, I wanted to challenge the conventional methodologies surrounding study habits," says Jung. "It explores not just the act of studying, but also how people and environments mold the process of learning. Whether you study well or not heavily depends on how you interact with others."Rooted in psychological theory, “The Method of Study For Intelligence” seeks to inspire readers to rethink how they approach the learning process. By encouraging a balance between mental focus and social dynamics, the book provides practical takeaways for students, educators, and lifelong learners alike. Readers will walk away with tools to rethink traditional study methods, unlock more efficient ways to retain information, and grow intellectually.Hoyong Jung’s diverse background as a former Navy officer, researcher at the Korea Ceramic Technology Institute, and master’s graduate in chemistry has uniquely shaped his perspective on this subject. The Korean edition of this book, “Effective Learning Method (효과적인 학습방법),” has already garnered attention in South Korea, marking the English-language version as the next step in bringing his innovative ideas to a global audience.Readers looking to gain practical, yet unconventional, methods for improving their learning techniques will find immense value in this concise and thought-provoking guide.“The Method of Study For Intelligence” (ISBN: 9781970844931) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $18.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Studying isn’t just a mental process; it’s also a social and environmental one.In this book about study habits, the author examines how your relationships, surroundings, and human social interactions influence how you learn. Grounded in psychological theory, the book challenges traditional ideas about studying and introduces a more holistic approach.From improving your review techniques to leveraging new environments for stronger memory retention, you’ll gain insights that go beyond typical study advice.Rethink how you study and unlock a more effective way to learn.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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