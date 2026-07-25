Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for “Life and How to Live it: Begin the Begin” in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces “ Life and How to Live it: Begin the Begin ” by Chaz Holesworth has been awarded gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:Chaos and poverty dominated his world. When chance opens the door, can this young boy discover what it means to live?Pennsylvania, 1980’s. Chaz Holesworth grew up trapped between extremes. Born to a heroin-addicted father and a devoted evangelical Christian mother, he battled against roaches and rats at home while dodging gangs and drugs on the streets of Philly. And the isolated thirteen-year-old began to realize that he faced a dead-end future without hope.Hitting painful puberty while developing a growing awareness of society’s many plights, Chaz’s unhappiness and anger escalated with no help in sight. Until a random visit to an arcade when he’s shocked to discover a lifeline in a jukebox playing R.E.M.’s Losing my Religion.Could he take the next brave step to his survival?In this poignant and inspiring story, Chaz Holesworth shares his unfiltered and darkly funny journey to self-discovery. And captivated by a narrative raw with emotion and empathy, you’ll walk in the shoes of someone who confronted loss of faith, a broken family, and the damaging polarity of sin vs. salvation.“Life and How to Live it” is the candid first volume in the Life and How to Live it memoir series. If you like real-life struggles, inspiring personal enlightenment, and fascinating coming-of-age tales, then you’ll love Chaz Holesworth’s triumphant awakening.Buy “Life and How to Live it” to stop holding back today!About the Author:Chaz Holesworth is a Philadelphia native and the author of the memoir series Life and How to Live It. Raised in a world shaped by poverty, addiction, and fear-based religion, he writes with unflinching honesty about survival, identity, and the long work of unlearning shame. Music runs through his story as a lifeline, a language, and a way back to himself. Chaz lives outside Philadelphia with his wife and their dog. When he is not writing, he is usually chasing live music, finding new roads to travel, and advocating for the rights of workers and animalsAbout Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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