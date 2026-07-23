New Book Release Explores Identity, Spiritual Growth, and Renewing the Mind

Jeff Caldwell's “Imago Dei” Guides Readers to Break Free from Mental Strongholds and Reclaim Their God-Given Identity

KY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Army veteran, preacher, and ministry leader Jeff Caldwell has released his compelling new book, “Imago Dei: Made in the Image of God – The Battle for the Mind.” This 136-page Christian Living title dives deep into questions of identity, personal transformation, and spiritual warfare, offering practical tools for believers seeking freedom and renewed purpose through Christ.Caldwell writes that “the greatest battlefield is not the world around us but the mind within us.”“Imago Dei” emphasizes the foundational truth that every person is created in the image of God, carrying an intrinsic value, purpose, and identity. However, life’s experiences - trauma, rejection, shame, and fear - often distort this image, leading to false narratives and spiritual struggles. Through biblical teaching and practical frameworks, Caldwell shows readers how to overcome these mental strongholds, renew their minds, and walk in the Kingdom given to them as children of God.Unlike many books that focus on superficial behavior changes, “Imago Dei” addresses the root issues of identity. The book challenges readers not just to “try harder,” but to align their self-perception with who God created them to be. From breaking free of lies planted by life’s challenges to walking confidently in their purpose, readers will find hope and encouragement to achieve lasting transformation.Drawing on decades of ministry and personal experience, Caldwell weaves together biblical theology with practical discipleship tools. His military background, serving as a platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division and witnessing events like the fall of the Berlin Wall, offers a unique perspective on freedom, both physical and spiritual. The book also reflects lessons Caldwell learned through overcoming personal adversity, family crises, and years of counseling individuals confronting rejection, addiction, and broken self-worth.Key topics within “Imago Dei” include:• Understanding the image of God and what it means for your identity.• Renewing the mind through Scripture and partnership with the Holy Spirit.• Overcoming trauma, fear, rejection, and shame with biblical truth.• Developing spiritual maturity and confidence.• Transforming behavior by reclaiming and restoring your identity in Christ.Jeff Caldwell’s voice is both pastoral and practical, blending years of deep theological study and real-world ministry experience. The result is a book that is biblical, transformational, and immensely empowering.“Imago Dei” (ISBN: 9781972090473) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $20.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at www.thinkingcritically.us From the Back Cover:Many believers love God deeply yet live internally divided—free in Christ, but still battling confusion, emotional instability, and recurring patterns. “Imago Dei: The Battle for the Mind” reframes spiritual warfare by returning readers to original design. Rather than focusing on fear, force, or striving, this book reveals why the mind is the battlefield, how identity governs authority, and how lasting freedom is sustained through alignment with truth. Combining theological depth with pastoral clarity, this book equips believers to move from momentary freedom to lifelong governance.About the Author:The author is an Army veteran, where he served as a platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Infantry and 5th Infantry divisions. He is also a seasoned teacher, preacher, and ministry leader with decades of experience in discipleship, inner-healing ministry, leadership development, and church service across multiple denominations. Known for blending biblical theology with practical frameworks, the author brings a unique combination of pastoral sensitivity, structured thinking, and lived experience to complex spiritual topics.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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