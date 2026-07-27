MindStir Media Launches the MindStir Media Author Growth Club™ to Help Authors Build Their Brand Year-Round

Monthly Book Marketing Membership

New monthly membership gives authors ongoing access to professional book marketing services for one low monthly price.

The MindStir Media Author Growth Club gives authors an affordable way to keep marketing their books month after month while steadily growing their brand.” — J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media, recognized by Newsweek as the Top Self-Publishing Company in the U.S., today announced the launch of the MindStir Media Author Growth Club™ , a new subscription-based membership designed to help authors maintain consistent book promotion and build their author brand long after publication.For $399 per month with a 12-month commitment, members can choose one professional book marketing service each month, allowing authors to create a customized, year-round marketing strategy without purchasing individual services separately."One of the biggest mistakes authors make is treating book marketing as a one-time event," said J.J. Hebert, founder and CEO of MindStir Media and a USA TODAY bestselling author. "Successful books are built through consistent exposure. The MindStir Media Author Growth Club gives authors an affordable way to keep marketing their books month after month while steadily growing their brand."Membership benefits include a rotating selection of professional marketing services, including:*Premium press release distribution*Email newsletter author spotlight*Instagram promotion*X (formerly Twitter) promotion*Monthly custom social media content*Professional blog feature*One-on-one growth strategy sessionUnlike traditional marketing packages that focus on a single campaign, the MindStir Media Author Growth Club emphasizes long-term author visibility through ongoing promotional opportunities. Members simply select the service that best aligns with their goals each month.The program is ideal for both newly published authors looking to build momentum and established authors who want to keep older titles visible while expanding their overall author platform.MindStir Media has helped thousands of authors publish and market their books since 2009 and has been recognized by numerous national media outlets for its publishing and marketing services.The MindStir Media Author Growth Club™ is now accepting new members.To learn more or enroll, visit: mindstirmedia.online/author-growth-club About MindStir MediaFounded in 2009, MindStir Media is a leading self-publishing and book marketing company headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company provides professional publishing, editing, design, publicity, advertising, and book marketing services for authors worldwide. MindStir Media has been recognized by Newsweek as the Top Self-Publishing Company in the U.S. and has helped launch numerous bestselling books across a wide range of genres. Learn more at https://mindstirmedia.com

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