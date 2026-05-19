Mayhew Tools Introduces New 30” Line-Up Ironworker Bar for Precision Heavy-Duty Alignment

Engineered with dual-tip functionality, the new ironworker bar delivers maximum leverage and control for demanding professional applications.

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) announces the release of its new 30” Line-up Ironworker Bar , part number 75009. Engineered for the precise positioning and alignment of heavy components, this new tool offers professionals the strength and reliability required for challenging industrial and automotive applications.With an MSRP of $100.98, the 30” ironworker bar features a dual-ended design to maximize versatility and performance on the job site. One end features a seven-inch tapered line-up tip, which is specifically designed for aligning bolt holes and positioning heavy components with exact precision and control. The opposite end is equipped with a flat pry tip, providing operators with maximum leverage for prying, lifting, and separating heavy parts.Built to withstand rigorous daily use, the ironworker bar is fully heat-treated to ensure maximum structural strength. The tool is then finished with a black oxide coating to help prevent rust and significantly extend its overall longevity. This combination of durability and functional design makes the bar an ideal choice for tasks such as positioning frames, adjusting suspension components, and securely setting large machinery or structural assemblies into place.Made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty, the 30” Line-up Ironworker Bar reflects the ongoing commitment of Mayhew Tools to manufacturing dependable, high-quality hand tools for professionals. The new bar is available now through the extensive global network of Mayhew Tools distributors. For more information about this product or to view the complete catalog, visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products, Inc., doing business as Mayhew Tools, was founded in 1856 and is the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, Mayhew is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of professional-grade hand tools serving industries such as automotive, construction, woodworking, aviation, aerospace, and professional trades. The company’s product line includes pry bars, punches, chisels, demo tools, bits, pneumatic tools, and other hand tool categories sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Mayhew remains committed to delivering durable, high-quality tools that meet the demands of professionals and tradespeople worldwide.

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