Dusted™ Introduces “Glazed” Brown Sugar Ham Rub for Holiday Meals

Holiday ham made simple with Glazed Brown Sugar Ham Rub. Sweet, savory, and perfectly caramelized for a centerpiece worth sharing.

New seasoning blend delivers a caramelized finish; retailer preorders now open nationwide

We created Glazed to make holiday ham simple and flavorful, combining sweet, savory, and caramelized notes that turn an everyday meal into something special.” — Chris Abbott, Founder

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusted™ today announced the launch of Glazed, a new Brown Sugar Ham Rub created to help home cooks prepare flavorful holiday meals with simple preparation. The seasoning blend delivers a sweet and savory glaze designed to create a rich, caramelized finish for ham dishes.

Glazed will officially debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show, the specialty food industry’s leading product discovery event featuring thousands of brands, retailers, distributors, and buyers from around the world. The event will take place June 28–30 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The new seasoning blend will begin shipping in September. Preorders are now open for grocers, specialty retailers, and food distributors preparing for the holiday season.

Crafted with brown sugar, spices, and savory seasonings, Glazed is designed to create a balanced flavor profile and a caramelized coating suitable for holiday gatherings and family meals.

“We wanted to create a product that makes preparing a memorable holiday ham simple and approachable without sacrificing flavor,” said Chris Abbott, founder of Dusted™. “Glazed brings together sweet, savory, and rich caramelized notes that turn an everyday ham into something truly special.”

Dusted™ continues to expand its national retail presence and is now available in more than 500 stores across the United States. The company’s seasoning blends focus on chef-inspired flavor paired with easy preparation for home cooks.

“Consumers are looking for products that deliver standout flavor while saving time in the kitchen,” said Barret Lang, Vice President of Food Development for Dusted™. “Glazed was developed to give retailers a seasonal product that shoppers will use during holiday gatherings and celebrations.”

Retailers and buyers attending the Summer Fancy Food Show will have the opportunity to preview Glazed and learn more about Dusted’s expanding product lineup.

For preorder inquiries and wholesale information, email barret@orderitdusted.com. Consumers can learn more about Dusted™ products at https://orderitdusted.com.

About Dusted

Dusted™ is a veteran-owned and family-run seasoning brand founded in 2022 by Chris Abbott and based in Sarasota, Florida. Known for its steak seasoning and chef-inspired blends, Dusted™ creates products designed to make everyday cooking flavorful and approachable. The company’s growing lineup is available in specialty grocery stores, markets, and ACE Hardware locations nationwide, online at https://orderitdusted.com, and through major wholesale distributors at https://dustedwholesale.com.

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