Kaloop Launches AI-Powered Community Hub for Florida HOAs and Condos

Instant answers from your HOA documents. Kaloop

New platform gives homeowners instant access to governing documents, board contacts, and an AI agent that answers community questions.

Community Hub uses AI to make HOA documents searchable and easy to understand. Homeowners simply ask a question and receive answers based on their community's governing documents.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloop today announced the launch of Community Hub, a new AI-powered service that is making homeowners' association and condominium information easier to access than ever before. Community Hub is importing governing documents from Florida HOAs and condominiums into a searchable online platform where residents can quickly find answers about their community.

Unlike traditional document repositories, Community Hub combines association documents with an intelligent AI-powered Community Agent that searches governing documents and answers homeowners' questions in plain language. Residents can simply ask a question in the community forum, and the AI agent searches declarations, bylaws, rules, regulations, and other association documents to provide fast, relevant answers.

The platform also includes board member information and community contact details, creating a centralized resource for homeowners looking for accurate community information.

"Community associations have thousands of pages of governing documents, but they're often difficult for homeowners to navigate," said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Kaloop. "Community Hub uses artificial intelligence to make those documents searchable and understandable. Instead of hunting through PDFs, residents can simply ask a question and receive answers based on their community's governing documents."

Community Hub is currently importing HOA and condominium documents from communities across Florida. Associations can claim their community and request priority placement in the import process to make their information available sooner.

There is no cost for associations to participate.

By making governing documents easier to access, Community Hub helps improve transparency, reduce routine questions directed to board members and community managers, and empower homeowners with accurate information about their association.

Associations that would like to claim their community or move their documents to the top of the import list can email info@kaloop.com.

About Kaloop

Kaloop is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in July 2025, the platform provides tools for homeowner and condo associations, including task management, document storage, approvals, and board operations. Kaloop focuses on helping self-managed associations operate more efficiently with integrated software. Learn more at https://www.kaloop.com.

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