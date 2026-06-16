Moonlight or Die Funds $1 Million in Free Software for New Home Inspectors

Inspector using HomeInspections.com software to conduct a home inspection on-site.

HomeInspections.com offers 12 months of free access to help inspectors launch their businesses

Starting a business is hard. New inspectors already invest heavily in training, licensing, and equipment. We want to ease that burden by covering software costs for their first year.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeInspections.com, a service from Public Products, has announced a new initiative providing 12 months of free software access to newly licensed home inspectors. The program is designed to help inspectors transition into business ownership by reducing startup expenses and simplifying daily operations.

The offer is available to recently graduated and newly licensed inspectors across the United States as they begin building their client base and establishing their businesses.

Starting an inspection company requires more than technical knowledge. New inspectors must learn scheduling, client communications, reporting workflows, marketing, and business management while competing in established markets. HomeInspections.com says the new program is intended to remove some of those barriers by providing access to the tools inspectors need from day one.

"Starting a business is hard, and there is a learning curve for every new inspector," said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Public Products. "Many inspectors spend thousands of dollars on education, licensing, insurance, and equipment before they ever perform their first inspection. We want to make the transition easier by removing software costs during that critical first year."

The software platform includes online booking tools, scheduling, lead management, inspector profiles, real-time availability, and visibility through HomeInspections.com. The company says the goal is to help inspectors focus on serving clients and growing their businesses rather than worrying about technology expenses.

The initiative is being sponsored by Moonlight or Die, which has committed $1 million to fund software subscriptions for the first 1,000 newly licensed inspectors who join the program.

"Entrepreneurship requires taking risks, especially in the early stages," Abbott said. "This commitment allows us to support new inspectors when they need it most and gives them access to professional tools without adding to their startup costs."

The company believes reducing financial barriers will encourage more inspectors to enter the profession while helping existing graduates establish sustainable businesses faster.

One of the biggest challenges facing newly licensed inspectors is generating business while simultaneously learning how to operate a company. By providing access to scheduling, marketing, and lead-generation tools, HomeInspections.com aims to give inspectors a stronger foundation during their first year in business.

"The inspection industry depends on skilled professionals entering the field," Abbott added. "When inspectors succeed, homeowners, real estate professionals, and local communities benefit as well."

The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis until all sponsored subscriptions have been allocated.

Newly licensed inspectors interested in participating can learn more at https://homeinspections.com/new-inspector-free-software

About HomeInspections.com

HomeInspections.com is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in November 2025, the service connects home inspectors with homebuyers, sellers, and realtors through direct booking tools, real-time availability, and search-optimized profiles. Learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com.

About Moonlight or Die

Moonlight or Die is a podcast and media platform dedicated to entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, and modern moonlighters building businesses outside traditional work hours. Founded by serial entrepreneur Chris Abbott, the platform shares practical insights, business ideas, and strategies for building sustainable companies. Learn more at https://www.moonlightordie.com.

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