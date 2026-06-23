HomeInspections.com Offers Established Inspectors Six Months of Free Software

Home inspector using HomeInspections.com software to complete a property inspection at a Florida residence.

New program helps inspectors switch platforms while keeping full control of their brand and client relationships

Your clients are your clients, inspectors work hard to earn trust. We believe their reports should reflect their business, their brand, and their expertise—not someone else's marketing strategy.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeInspections.com, a service from Public Products, has launched a new software migration program for established home inspectors who are ready to switch from their current inspection software. Qualified inspectors can receive six months of free access to Pro Inspector, a value of $474, by providing proof of an active subscription with another software provider.

The program is designed for inspectors who already operate successful businesses but want greater control over their reports, branding, and customer relationships.

Many inspectors rely on software platforms that introduce third-party products, advertising, or external services into inspection reports. HomeInspections.com says its software was built with a different philosophy: inspectors should own their client relationships and maintain complete control over their reports.

"Your clients are your clients," said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Public Products. "Inspectors work hard to earn trust. We believe their reports should reflect their business, their brand, and their expertise—not someone else's marketing strategy."

The six-month offer is available to inspectors who submit a receipt from their current software provider and migrate to HomeInspections.com's Pro Inspector platform.

The software includes inspection reporting, scheduling, online booking, lead management, client communications, and marketing tools designed specifically for inspection professionals.

Unlike platforms that insert third-party promotions into reports, HomeInspections.com allows inspectors to maintain their own branding throughout the customer experience.

"Inspectors shouldn't have to worry about competing messages appearing inside documents they deliver to clients," Abbott said. "When an inspector sends a report, it should reinforce their brand—not advertise someone else's."

The company says the migration program is intended to remove the financial risk of changing software providers. By offering six months free, inspectors have time to evaluate the platform while continuing to serve their clients without interruption.

HomeInspections.com has expanded rapidly since launching in November 2025 and now reaches 4.2 million of Florida's 11 million homes through its inspection marketplace and network of participating inspectors.

The company believes software should help inspectors grow their businesses while preserving ownership of their customer relationships.

"Technology should work for inspectors, not compete with them," Abbott added. "We built Pro Inspector to support independent businesses and help inspectors focus on what they do best."

Inspectors interested in the six-month free software offer can learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com/change-your-software.

About HomeInspections.com

HomeInspections.com is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in November 2025, the service connects home inspectors with homebuyers, sellers, and realtors through direct booking tools, real-time availability, and search-optimized profiles. Learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com.

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