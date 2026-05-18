Suspect Sought for Unlawful Entry in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an unlawful entry in Northeast.
On Sunday, April 26, 2026, at approximately 5:33 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered the establishment without permission in the 1800 block of 24th Street, Northeast. No property was taken.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26055407
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