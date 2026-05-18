Major Milestone in Transforming Ex-Lincoln Correctional Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem has reached a major milestone, with the development team closing on $97.8 million in financing to transform the long-vacant site into 105 affordable cooperative homeownership units. Led by Lemor Development Group, Infinite Horizons, L+M Development Partners and Urbane Development Group, the project will create new pathways to affordable homeownership and long-term housing stability in Harlem while delivering community space, sustainable design and new amenities across from Central Park.

“The transformation of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility into affordable homeownership opportunities reflects our commitment to creating more housing, expanding pathways to economic mobility, and investing in communities across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “This project will turn a long-vacant site in Harlem into permanently affordable homes for working households while delivering community space, sustainable design and new opportunities for generations of New Yorkers. By repurposing underutilized State property, we are helping more New Yorkers build equity and thrive in the communities of their choice.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The transformation of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility reflects New York State’s commitment to reimagining underutilized sites as anchors for housing, opportunity and community growth. This project will deliver affordable homeownership in the heart of Harlem, support a 65 percent Minority-Owned Business Enterprise development team, and create a sustainable, mixed-use building that will serve residents and the surrounding community for generations.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This milestone brings us another step closer to turning the former Lincoln Correctional Facility into more than 100 affordable homeownership opportunities that will help families build equity and achieve long-term stability. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are repurposing underutilized state property, expanding homeownership and making it more affordable to live and thrive in New York. This project is an example of our commitment to innovative housing solutions that result in long-term benefits for families and communities.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “On behalf of my community, I welcome another milestone in this project which will provide permanently affordable co-op housing that is targeted to the actual incomes of the people I represent. The longstanding residents of Harlem deserve this, and I daresay this affordability model should prevail all over our neighborhoods. My thanks to Governor Hochul for her role in this endeavor.”

New York State Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said, “Today’s announcement of funding for the Lincoln Correctional redevelopment shows the power of the people. A few months ago, not a single unit was going to be made available for people making under 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Now, 30 percent of units are set aside for households earning 40 percent and 60 percent of the Area Median Income, giving East Harlem residents a real chance at purchasing property right off Central Park. Thank you to all of the community members who joined press conferences, made calls and showed up at public hearings to make your voices heard. This win is for the community and by the community, and I’m proud to be your elected representative in this fight.”

New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam said, “Today’s closing on the redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility marks a transformative moment for Harlem and for the future of affordable homeownership in New York City. This site stood vacant across from one of our city’s greatest public assets, and now it will become 105 affordable cooperative homes for working families, creating long-term housing stability and generational opportunity. This project reflects what is possible when public and private partners come together with a shared commitment to equity and community investment. Beyond creating affordable homes, this development will deliver meaningful community space, cultural programming and family-centered amenities that strengthen the fabric of Harlem. I commend Empire State Development, the development team and all of the community stakeholders who helped move this important project forward. I look forward to seeing this vision come to life for Harlem residents.”

The approximately 148,000-square-foot development will include 105 affordable cooperative units for households earning between 40 percent and 100 percent of the Area Median Income. Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenities, including a community room, children’s playroom, co-working lounge and multiple terraces with views overlooking Central Park. The project will also include approximately 6,000 square feet of ground-floor community facility space focused on arts, education and cultural programming.

At 22 stories, the development is expected to be the tallest 100 percent affordable homeownership building in New York City to meet Passive House certification. The all-electric building will include energy-efficiency and resiliency features designed to reduce emissions, lower long-term costs and improve comfort for future residents.

Located directly across from Central Park and near multiple public transit options, the development will further strengthen Harlem’s residential and cultural landscape while expanding affordable housing opportunities in New York City.

The development team was selected in 2023 following a competitive process to redevelop the former Lincoln Correctional Facility site. The team is a 65 percent Minority-Owned Business Enterprise partnership.

Project financing includes construction loans through M&T Bank and support from the New York State Housing Finance Agency’s Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s Open Door Program, and the New York State Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology Program secured in partnership with the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate. The project also received a funding award from NYSERDA’s Buildings of Excellence competition.

Managing Member and Principal at Lemor Development Group LLC Ken Morrison said, “Harlem is my home, and it is a privilege to work with the development team on a project located just steps from where my parents were raised. This development demonstrates what is possible when government, elected officials and private partners come together with creativity and purpose. It shows how thoughtful urban and economic development can create real, sustainable homeownership opportunities for the community that has long called this neighborhood home.”

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Infinite Horizons Randall Powell said, “The redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing the complex challenges facing the affordable housing industry. We are so grateful to L+M Development Partners, Urbane and LDG Group LLC for their meaningful partnership. We would also like to thank all the community leaders at the state and local levels who worked with us to bring this project to life. We are confident that the revitalization of this former correctional facility, once complete, will be a major success in delivering beautiful homes that residents can truly take pride in.”

Managing Director at L+M Development Partners Elaine Braithwaite said, “Transformational projects like this one do not happen without close collaboration between the public and private sectors, and we are grateful to all our partners for their support to reach today’s exciting milestone. Our team is thrilled to move this project forward and provide generations of Harlem families with unparalleled affordable homeownership opportunities. Once complete, this project will see the site of a long-vacant correctional facility reimagined as a community hub offering arts, educational and cultural programming, affordable housing and world-class views overlooking Central Park.”

Principal and CEO of Urbane Development Group James Johnson-Piett said, “The redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility takes a place built to take freedom and turns it into an engine of generational wealth — 105 permanently affordable co-op homes priced to reach the lower-income Harlem families most often locked out of the wealth real estate creates in the very neighborhoods they built. With community partners anchoring the ground floor, the restorative justice ethos runs from cornerstone to rooftop. We are grateful to our partners at the State, the City, the Harlem community and our development partners for proving that affordable housing can do more than shelter — it can repair, and establish a new standard for mixed-income development and a real pathway to economic mobility and wealth creation.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades, implemented new protections for renters and homeowners, and secured a $500 million capital fund to develop up to 15,000 new homes on underutilized state-owned property.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 80,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.