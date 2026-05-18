5-21-26 Development Review Committee Meeting

The Alachua County Development Review Committee will meet on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville). This meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.

The committee will take public comments in person only. The meeting is not available live on Cox Channel 12, but is available on the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku), and the county’s video-on-demand website.

Items for the Development Review Committee meeting:

Green Hills Tiny Farm Stay – This is a Minor Development Plan to allow four tiny homes on wheels for a farm stay on approximately five acres. It is located on Tax Parcel Number 02987-000-000 at 17725 NW CR 239 with Vrinda Sheth as the owner. Rural/Agricultural Future Land Use; Agriculture (A) Zoning District.

Alachua County Jonesville Park – This is a Revised Final Development Plan to construct an outdoor soccer stadium and five pickleball courts, along with associated infrastructure improvements, on approximately 86 acres. It is located on a portion of Tax Parcel Number 04222-004-000 at 14100 NW 32nd Ave with JBPro, Inc. as agents. Institutional Future Land Use; Agricultural (A) Zoning District.

The Village Phase IX – This is a Revised Final Development Plan for the construction of twenty-two duplex-style units on approximately 8.66 acres. It is located on Tax Parcel Numbers 06230-016-001 and 06230-017-000 at NW 77th Blvd and NW 23rd Ave with eda consultants inc. as agents. Medium Density (4 to 8 dwelling units per acre) Future Land Use; Planned Development (PD) Zoning District.

The Edison at Archer Road (fka MIVO TND) – Phases 1 & 2A – This is a Revised Final Development Plan to revise building design and adjust footprints for 294 multi-family units and 14,158 sq. ft. of non-residential uses on approximately 24.67 acres. It is located on Tax Parcel Numbers 06939-000-000, 06940-004-000, 06902-000-000, and 06902-005-000 on the 5825-6007 Block of SW Archer Rd with eda, Inc. as agents. Low Density Residential (1 to 4 dwelling units per acre) Future Land Use; Residential Single Family (R-1C) and Residential Single Family Estate (RE-1) Zoning District.

View the Development Review Committee agenda.

The public is encouraged to submit written or photographic documents online prior to the meeting.

For more information, contact the Alachua County Growth Management Department at 352-374-5249 or developmentreview@alachuacounty.us.

