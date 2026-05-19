MoveMe Expands Across Europe as Global Mobility Demand Accelerates

Luxembourg-headquartered global mobility company strengthens presence in the Netherlands and prepares for US expansion following recent investment momentum

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoveMe , the Luxembourg-headquartered global mobility company redefining how international movement is managed, today announced a new phase of expansion across Europe, including the launch of operations in the Netherlands and the preparation of its entry into the United States market.The announcement follows a recent strategic investment round and comes amid growing demand from employers, universities, and mobility providers seeking scalable infrastructure to support increasingly globally mobile populations.Unlike traditional relocation providers focused on one-off moves, MoveMe positions itself as long-term mobility infrastructure for globally mobile individuals. The company’s platform enables organisations to manage onboarding, compliance, housing coordination, documentation, and partner services through a unified digital experience.“Global mobility is becoming an operational capability, not an occasional HR function,” said Cesar Fernandez, CEO of MoveMe. “Companies are no longer dealing with isolated relocations. They are managing continuous international movement across teams, markets, and talent pipelines. That requires infrastructure built for scale.”MoveMe currently operates across Luxembourg, Hungary, and the Netherlands and United States through partnerships and commercial pipeline development.The company’s Dutch expansion includes the launch of Home.Made Navigator, powered by MoveMe technology, following a launch event held in Amsterdam on 7 May. The initiative enables relocation providers to manage significantly higher client volumes through structured digital workflows and automation capabilities.Sherianne Kramer, Managing Director at Home.Made, commented:“The industry has been trying to solve increasing demand with more headcount for years. What attracted us to MoveMe was the ability to scale operations intelligently while improving the client experience at the same time.”MoveMe’s positioning reflects a broader shift taking place within the mobility sector. As international hiring rises and governments tighten compliance requirements, employers and service providers are increasingly looking for platforms capable of orchestrating mobility operations across multiple countries and stakeholders.The company is also developing its CPR (Category Promotion Rights) commercial model, designed to connect globally mobile users with embedded services including insurance, banking, telecommunications, and housing throughout their international journey, not only at the moment of relocation.Looking ahead, MoveMe plans further expansion into Spain and Portugal, while accelerating partnership development in North America.About MoveMeMoveMe is a global mobility company headquartered in Luxembourg, with operations across the Netherlands, Hungary, and the United States. The company’s platform enables relocation agencies, employers, and service providers to manage international mobility at scale.By combining automation, structured workflows, and AI-powered onboarding, MoveMe transforms fragmented relocation processes into a unified mobility experience for internationally mobile individuals.moveme.world

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