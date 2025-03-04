MoveMe and POST Luxembourg Expand Partnership to Enhance Relocation Services for Students & Professionals in Luxembourg

MoveMe | POST Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoveMe , a leader in digital relocation solutions, announced today a new partnership with POST Finance, the financial services unit of POST Luxembourg. The partnership aims to enhance the relocation experience for both students and professionals. This collaboration promotes POST’s comprehensive financial services directly through the MoveMe platform, facilitating informed decisions and pre-arrival preparations.MoveMe’s robust platform, designed to ensure smooth and well-organized relocations, now extends its capabilities to cater directly to the nuanced demands of professionals. This strategic enhancement builds on our solid foundation in student services, providing comprehensive tools that streamline everything from visa applications and housing arrangements to now incorporating easy access to financial services.This collaboration with POST Finance revolutionizes pre-arrival preparations for a speedy and easy account opening, allowing users to initiate essential setups directly through the MoveMe platform. Customers can select their preferred financial products and access dedicated support from POST Finance.César Fernandez, CEO of MoveMe, commented: "Our partnership with POST Finance significantly amplifies our ability to serve the comprehensive needs of both students and professionals relocating to Luxembourg. With the promotion of the transparent and accessible services of POST Finance and guidance on the prior steps to account openings, we are streamlining crucial aspects of the relocation process, making transitions smoother and more efficient."Claude Hansen, Head of the Commercial Department at POST Finance, added: “This partnership embodies the core values of POST Finance, providing accessible, transparent financial services to everyone - a fundamental aspect of our ambition to facilitate financial inclusion in Luxembourg. And last but not least, everyone below 26 years can benefit from a eboo S package, free of charge!”Additionally, MoveMe is pleased to announce the renewal of its successful partnership with POST Telecom, improving the ability to offer a holistic service platform that addresses telecommunications and financial needs simultaneously, among others.The partnership was officially launched in February 2025, enhancing Luxembourg's position as a top destination for global talent by making relocations smoother and the first steps in a new country less daunting.For further information, please contact:Francesca PezzoliMoveMefrancesca.pezzoli@moveme.luAbout MoveMe:MoveMe is a fast-growing SaaS company specializing in the relocation tech space. Founded by Cesar Fernandez Oliva, Henry Fernandez Oliva, Gaspar Kocsis, Francesca Pezzoli, and Daniel Kaderjak, the company offers a web app that streamlines and digitizes the relocation process for students based on their specific requirements. MoveMe's mission is to simplify the complex administrative procedures associated with moving to a different country, providing an exceptional experience and value to its users. For more information, please visit www.moveme.world.About POST FinancePOST Finance offers its customers comprehensive and highly competitive financial services, with a focus on current accounts, payments, as well as debit and credit cards. It’s eboo packages are offered at a fixed monthly price, including free ebanking payments, free card payments and free ATM cash withdrawals – worldwide. Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as Payconiq peer2peer payments are obviously also provided.Historical Reminder: Since 1911, POST has been offering financial services in Luxembourg. At the time, in response to issues such as cash shortages and the exclusion of a segment of the population, the introduction of a national and international postal check and transfer service provided the entire population with facilities previously reserved for bank customers. It was also necessary to democratize the use of checks and bank accounts in Luxembourg and to accustom the population to this new mode of payment, particularly for modest sums. Since then, financial inclusion for all, including the most vulnerable, has become the raison d'être of POST Finance.

