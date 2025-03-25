MoveMe Appoints Joey Halley to Advisory Board to Accelerate U.S. Expansion

Telecoms veteran brings 21 years of operations and sales expertise from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile to support MoveMe’s growth in the U.S.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoveMe , a fast-growing SaaS organization in the relocation technology sector, today announced the appointment of Joey Halley to its Advisory Board. Halley is a 21-year veteran of the telecommunications industry, having held senior roles at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina. He will leverage his expertise in scaling operations and sales to help expand MoveMe’s presence in the professional relocation space, particularly as the company grows in the United States.“We are thrilled to welcome Joey to our advisory board,” said Cesar Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of MoveMe. “His proven track record in scaling operations and sales at some of the world’s largest telecommunications companies will be invaluable as MoveMe expands in the U.S. Joey’s strategic insight and leadership will help drive our next phase of growth and ensure we continue delivering exceptional service to students and professionals relocating abroad.”Joey Halley said he is joining MoveMe because of the company’s innovative approach and growth potential. “I’m excited to join MoveMe’s advisory board at such a pivotal time,” said Halley. “MoveMe is transforming the professional relocation experience through technology, and I’m impressed by its vision and momentum. I look forward to helping the team scale in the U.S. market and beyond—it’s a fantastic opportunity to apply my experience in building high-performing teams and to be part of a company that’s truly reshaping the industry.”Halley’s appointment is a strategic move by MoveMe to strengthen its leadership as it accelerates growth in the U.S. market. It follows a period of rapid expansion for MoveMe, which has established a strong foothold in Europe and is now targeting the North American market. By tapping into Halley’s expertise, MoveMe is reinforcing its commitment to scaling its operations and delivering value to clients worldwide.About MoveMe:MoveMe is a fast-growing SaaS organization in the relocation tech sector. The company’s digital platform streamlines the relocation process for professionals, students, and corporate HR teams by centralizing services such as housing, administration, and local onboarding. Founded in 2023 in Luxembourg, MoveMe is on a mission to make moving for work or study simpler, more efficient, and stress-free. The company is expanding its presence globally, with plans underway to launch its services across the United States.

