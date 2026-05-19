éS introduces the Accel Kevlar® for Accel Day

Accel Kevlar Accel Kevlar Main Image Accel Kevlar Limited

To celebrate Accel Day, the Accel Kevlar is limited to 300 individually numbered pairs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year on May 19, 5/19 becomes éS - the fifth and nineteenth letters of the alphabet - a simple idea that grew into a moment to celebrate the Accel and what it represents.Within this run, two numbers carry special meaning. The skaters who receive pair 5 and pair 19 will be invited into a one-of-a-kind Accel Day experience: a private video call with the éS team, alongside a rare, one-off piece from the éS archive.These experiences can not be bought - they exist solely to honour Accel Day.We proudly present to you the Accel Kevlar.BUILT WITH DuPont™ KevlarFor over 50 years, DuPont™ Kevlarhas been trusted in products where durability and reliability matter most. Lightweight yet incredibly strong, Kevlarfiber is used here to reinforce the traditional Accel - helping the shoe hold up to repeated impact and abrasion without adding unnecessary weight or stiffness.By integrating Kevlarfiber into the construction, we’re able to support longer-lasting wear whilst preserving the comfort, flexibility, and boardfeel skateboarders expect from the Accel. It’s not about changing how the shoe skates - it’s about helping it do what you need it to do… for longer.

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