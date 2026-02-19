etnies, éS and Emerica Shut Down Online Stores to Support Independent Skate Shops for International Skate Shop Day

This Skate Shop Day, etnies, alongside sister brands éS and Emerica are putting skate shops first by closing all three global e-commerce stores for 24 hours.

Skate stores are the glue that holds every town and city’s skate scene together.” — Ben Powell (Skateboard Journalist/Free Skate Mag/ex-Sidewalk)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- They are closed.As part of the initiative, team riders and staffers behind the scenes will visit local skate shops in person - showing up to personally say thank you and to celebrate these spaces which keep skateboarding’s scenes alive.In the words of Ben Powell (Skateboard Journalist/Free Skate Mag/ex-Sidewalk) “Skate stores are the glue that holds every town and city’s skate scene together.”They’re community hubs. First sponsors. First video premieres. First pairs of skate shoes. These are pillars that have shaped generations of skateboarders and still do, regardless of algorithms and follower counts.Throughout the day, etnies, éS and Emerica teams will document a 24-hour global journey across time zones via Instagram Stories - sharing rider visits, shop features and behind-the-scenes moments from independent retailers around the world.On February 21, customers looking to purchase product from any of the three brands will be redirected to support their local skate shop instead - reinforcing the brick-and-mortar stores that continue to give skateboarding a physical home.@etnies | @esskateboarding | @emericaSUPPORT YOUR LOCAL SKATESTORE

