etnies x Apache Skateboards

Legacy Is Beyond Trend: etnies proudly introduces its latest collaboration with Apache Skateboards.

I’ve been a fan of Doug’s art and everything he does to uplift his tribe - just like ours - with integrity and vision. He’s one of a kind and inspires many.” — Pierre-André Senizergues, etnies founder

APACHE RESERVATION, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2002 by Douglas Miles Sr., a community leader, artist, and muralist from the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Arizona, Apache Skateboards is recognized as one of the first Native American-owned skateboard companies. The brand began when Miles hand-painted an Apache warrior on a blank deck for his son, Douglas Miles Jr. After a single day of skating, Douglas Jr. returned home saying all his friends wanted one too. Apache Skateboards was born.Over the past two decades, the Miles family and the Apache crew have traveled all over - hosting demos, art shows, talks, and youth clinics, mostly on Native American reservations - spreading skateboarding’s creative and community spirit while spotlighting Indigenous culture through film, art, and design.For this collaboration, Douglas Miles Jr. selected the newly updated Locut and Loot, both now built with full EVA midsoles for improved comfort and support. Douglas Miles Sr. added hand-drawn details across the collection, including a custom tongue label and subtle heritage-inspired graphics around the heel. Completing the line, the Marana Kids allows young skaters to share in the story - each pair packaged with unique footbed art and matching custom shoe box.Douglas Miles Jr.“I like the Loot because of its aesthetic and durability - it’s stable, cushioned, and ready for jumping. The sand color and triangle patterns remind me of the San Carlos Apache rez. The Locut has that OG vibe I love. All three shoes feature embossed mountain designs and stitching that carry our sense of heritage.”Douglas Miles Sr.“Apache Skateboards working with etnies is an amazing way to honor the legacy of two groundbreaking skate brands. Legacy is beyond trend.”The etnies x Apache collection celebrates creativity, community, and shared respect for skateboarding’s deeper roots - connecting generations through purpose and design.Follow the story:@etnies | @apacheskateboards1 | @steezyapache | @dmiles1_apache#etniesXApache

Raw, Pure Creativity | etnies X Apache Skateboards

