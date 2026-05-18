Exciting New Developments in Cupcakes and Delivery Australia Wide

6 flavours in a branded box showing top labels of all 6 flavours. box is open and showing the inside of the lid to the box.

Jarlicious Cupcakes 6 pack

Jarlicious Cupcakes 6 flavours labelled. 3 flavours on the bottom from left to right are Biscoff Bliss, Double Chocolate Indulgence and Red Velvet. 3 flavours on top from left to right are Mocha Swirl, Cookies and Cream, and Vanilla Berry Bliss. All jars

Jarlicious Cupcakes 6 flavours

This is a game-changer for our industry, and we believe it will significantly enhance our customers' experience.”
— Linda Boreham

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jarlicious Cupcakes is thrilled to announce an exciting new initiative that promises to revolutionize the way we engage with cupcakes and their delivery Australia-wide. This groundbreaking development is set to launch on 25th May 2026 and aims to provide a new packaged system for sending and receiving cupcakes Australia-wide, fresh as the day they were baked.

The product has been designed with busy individuals, families, and corporations in mind, ensuring that it meets the needs and preferences of their customers. Jarlicious Cupcakes has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this latest offering is a testament to our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to introduce our cupcakes in a jar,” said Linda Boreham. “This is a game-changer for our industry, and we believe it will enhance the experience for our customers significantly.”

Each order is prepared for shipment with secure, professionally custom-printed packaging designed to ensure safe delivery during transit, with product protection and presentation in mind.

For more information about Jarlicious Cupcakes and the upcoming launch of our cupcakes, please visit https://www.jarliciouscupcakes.com

Linda Boreham
Jarlicious Cupcakes
+61457559275 ext.
customerservice@jarliciouscupcakes.com
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Exciting New Developments in Cupcakes and Delivery Australia Wide

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Contact
Linda Boreham
Jarlicious Cupcakes
+61457559275 ext. customerservice@jarliciouscupcakes.com
Company/Organization
Arkane Enterprises
14 Swaffer Street
Port Lincoln SA 5606, 5606
Australia
+61 419 180 078
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About

Originally from the picturesque Port Lincoln, South Australia, I’ve had a passion for design and communication from a young age. My journey in this field began early—excelling in Design and English during my school years and having my work published in local newspapers while still in Junior Primary School. Throughout high school, I honed my skills by designing projects for local businesses, gaining a reputation as a prodigy in visual communication. This early start paved the way for my academic pursuits in Adelaide, where I studied for an Advanced Diploma in Communication and Design. To further refine my expertise, I studied Media Communication at the University of New South Wales. Today, I specialize in Press Release communication for small to medium local businesses. My goal is to help local enterprises amplify their voice, enhance their brand presence, and connect effectively with their target audiences. By leveraging my deep understanding of media dynamics and my creative flair, I strive to deliver compelling content that resonates and drives results. Let's connect and explore how we can elevate your business's communication strategy!

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