Jarlicious Cupcakes Introduces Shelf-Stable Cupcakes in Jars for Australia-Wide Delivery

Jarlicious Cupcakes 6 jar cupcake flavours

Jarlicious Cupcakes 6 flavours

Jarlicious Cupcakes 4-pack on wedding table surrounded by pink flowers.

Jarlicious Cupcakes wedding 4 pack.

Jarlicious Cupcakes Boxed and labelled viewed from the top showing the colour of each label.

Jarlicious Cupcakes Boxed and labelled showcasing the colour of each flavour.

Innovative shelf-stable packaging offers a practical solution for nationwide cupcake delivery, providing greater convenience for gift-givers and recipients.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jarlicious Cupcakes has introduced a shelf-stable cupcake range packaged in jars, providing a practical solution for Australia-wide delivery while maintaining product quality and food safety.

The cupcakes are professionally prepared and packaged to remain shelf stable for up to 10 days when stored unopened at room temperature. Each jar features a clearly labelled best-before date and comprehensive nutritional information, allowing customers to store the product safely without refrigeration until opened.

The shelf-stable design addresses common challenges associated with shipping traditional baked goods, including refrigeration requirements, product spoilage and concerns about temperature fluctuations during transport. By eliminating the need for refrigerated delivery, the product provides greater flexibility for customers sending gifts, businesses arranging corporate orders and recipients who may not be home when deliveries arrive.

Unlike many fresh bakery products that require immediate refrigeration, the sealed jars are designed to remain safe for storage on a kitchen bench or pantry before opening. This packaging method helps reduce concerns about bacterial growth during transit and allows deliveries to be left safely at residential and business addresses where appropriate.

Linda Boreham, Founder of Jarlicious Cupcakes, said the development represents an important step in making premium cupcakes more accessible across Australia.

"Creating a shelf-stable cupcake without compromising quality has allowed us to offer customers a practical way to send cupcakes nationwide," said Boreham. "Recipients can enjoy the convenience of receiving a beautifully presented product that can be safely stored unopened until they're ready to enjoy it, giving them greater flexibility and peace of mind."

The new packaging system is supported by custom-printed protective boxes designed to help safeguard the jars during shipping. Each cupcake is individually sealed and professionally labelled to meet Australian food labelling requirements.

The introduction of shelf-stable cupcakes in jars expands delivery opportunities for both personal gifting and corporate occasions, providing customers with a product that combines convenience, presentation and extended freshness without relying on refrigerated transport.

For more information about Jarlicious Cupcakes and its Australia-wide cupcake delivery service, visit www.jarliciouscupcakes.com.

Linda Boreham
Jarlicious Cupcakes
457559275398
customerservice@jarliciouscupcakes.com
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Linda Boreham
Jarlicious Cupcakes
457559275398 customerservice@jarliciouscupcakes.com
Company/Organization
Arkane Enterprises
14 Swaffer Street
Port Lincoln SA 5606, 5606
Australia
+61 419 180 078
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About

Originally from the picturesque Port Lincoln, South Australia, I’ve had a passion for design and communication from a young age. My journey in this field began early—excelling in Design and English during my school years and having my work published in local newspapers while still in Junior Primary School. Throughout high school, I honed my skills by designing projects for local businesses, gaining a reputation as a prodigy in visual communication. This early start paved the way for my academic pursuits in Adelaide, where I studied for an Advanced Diploma in Communication and Design. To further refine my expertise, I studied Media Communication at the University of New South Wales. Today, I specialize in Press Release communication for small to medium local businesses. My goal is to help local enterprises amplify their voice, enhance their brand presence, and connect effectively with their target audiences. By leveraging my deep understanding of media dynamics and my creative flair, I strive to deliver compelling content that resonates and drives results. Let's connect and explore how we can elevate your business's communication strategy!

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