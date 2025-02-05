Argent BioPharma (ASX:RGT) Unlocks Huge Potential as Epilepsy Treatment CannEpil® Gains Traction in Key Markets

Ongoing Revenue Generation and Key Regulatory Milestones Point to Strong Growth for Argent BioPharma in the Biotech Sector

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argent BioPharma (ASX: RGT) (OTCQB: RGTLF), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is capturing the attention of investors as its groundbreaking epilepsy treatment, CannEpil®, gains momentum. Valued at $23 million, the company’s risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) stands at US$327 million (US$6.7 per share), according to Edison Investment Research, signaling a significant market disconnect and presenting an attractive entry point for investors.

The un-risked NPV for Argent BioPharma is estimated at US$1.1 billion, highlighting significant upside potential. CannEpil®, a treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy affecting 30% of patients who do not respond to conventional medications, is already being used to help patients in the UK and Ireland. With plans for expansion into the U.S., Europe, and Australia, the company is poised for growth in a market projected to reach $13 billion by 2028.

Argent BioPharma's position within the UK's National Health Service (NHS) distinguishes CannEpil® as one of the few cannabis-based treatments for epilepsy to receive such recognition. The company is preparing to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA in 2025, with plans for market launch by 2030.

In addition to CannEpil®, Argent BioPharma is advancing its pipeline, including CimetrA, an anti-inflammatory drug for acute lung injury (ALI) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). CimetrA is expected to file an IND by 2025, with a projected launch by 2031. Another promising asset, CogniCann, a cannabinoid-based therapy for dementia and Alzheimer’s, is anticipated to enter the market in 2033.

Argent BioPharma’s control over production costs, quality, and scalability is enhanced by its ownership of two EU-GMP-certified manufacturing sites, capable of producing over 6 million units annually. This strategic advantage mitigates supply chain risks, ensuring a robust and sustainable manufacturing operation.

With regulatory milestones approaching, early revenue generation underway, and global market expansion on the horizon, Argent BioPharma presents a compelling investment opportunity. As key approvals and market entries unfold, the company is expected to capture significant market attention, offering substantial upside for investors seeking a high-potential biotech stock.

