R.M. Almonte Completes 64 Documented Corporate Bookstore Appearances

DavenPort Iowa Overland Park, Kansas RM Almonte explaining his processes of writing with some patrons Davenport Iowa

Author R.M. Almonte completed 64 documented appearances at different stores within one national corporate bookstore chain.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramon Manuel Almonte, professionally known by his pen name R.M. Almonte , has completed and documented 64 bookstore signing appearances at different Barnes & Noble store locations as part of his national author campaign.The achievement was completed in Reno, Nevada, and is being submitted as a separate record claim under the title:“Most bookstore signing appearances at one national corporate bookstore chain by an author at different stores.”This record claim focuses specifically on the Barnes & Noble portion of Almonte’s campaign. The record began in November 2025 and was completed on May 16, 2026, in Reno, Nevada, with a final documented total of 64 different Barnes & Noble store locations. Each qualifying appearance was held at a different store location, with no repeat stores counted toward the final total.The bookstore appearances were personally built and arranged through R.M. Almonte’s direct outreach. During the campaign, Almonte contacted more than 600 stores to seek opportunities for in-person author appearances. Out of those outreach efforts, 64 Barnes & Noble store managers approved and allowed appearances to take place, creating the documented foundation for this record claim.The documentation includes store information, dates, addresses, event details, confirmation emails, contact information, photographs, video evidence, travel records, social media materials, website appearances, press releases, and third-party media coverage.This Barnes & Noble achievement is separate from Almonte’s larger 50-state book tour record claim. While the national tour documents his author appearances across all 50 U.S. states, this second record focuses only on the number of different Barnes & Noble locations completed by one author within one national corporate bookstore chain during the same overall campaign.Almonte continued pursuing the record despite scheduling challenges, travel demands, and the difficulty of securing approvals from individual store managers across the country. During his research, he became aware of an unverified claim involving 32 corporate bookstore appearances. By the time Almonte learned of that information, he had already completed 34 documented Barnes & Noble appearances and chose to continue building the record until he reached 64 different stores.During the same research process, Almonte also became aware of other author tour claims, including claims involving 48 states and claims involving more than 600 bookstore appearances. However, many past claims were difficult to verify publicly because they did not appear to be supported by a complete state-by-state or store-by-store evidence archive. By contrast, R.M. Almonte’s campaign was documented from the first state to the final state, and from the first qualifying Barnes & Noble appearance through the 64th qualifying store.His documentation includes flyers, dated store information, event confirmations, photographs, video evidence, social media posts, media exposure, press releases, and third-party coverage. The campaign also received recent media attention from Telemundo Wisconsin, with coverage by Alberto Vargas in Milwaukee, further supporting the public record of Almonte’s completed national author campaign.Almonte’s campaign reflects the scale, discipline, persistence, and direct personal effort required to build a national author presence through in-person appearances. Over the course of the tour, he traveled across the country, connected with readers, visited Barnes & Noble stores in multiple states, and documented each qualifying stop to create a clear record of the accomplishment.The Reno completion also connects to a new book being announced about the journey: “Are You a Local Author? History of R.M. Almonte and the 50-State Book Tour.” The book will tell the story behind the campaign, the planning, the challenges, the bookstore appearances, the hundreds of calls, the rejections, the approvals, and the road to documenting one of the most ambitious author tours in the United States.R.M. Almonte’s completed Barnes & Noble record claim is now part of the documented history of his national book tour and will be included in the overall archive of evidence connected to his record submissions.

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