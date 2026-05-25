R.M. Almonte Becomes 2-Time Fully Documented World Record Holder After Completing 50-State Book Tour

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R.M. Almonte becomes a 2-time fully documented world record holder after completing his 50-state author tour and 64-store Barnes & Noble run.

Be delusional enough to believe it is possible. I was a high school dropout who believed I could write 7 published books, complete a 50-state tour, to two fully documented world records.” — R.M. Almonte

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramon Manuel Almonte, the Dominican-American author, publisher, and founder of R.M. Almonte Publishing professionally known as R.M. Almonte, became a 2-time fully documented world record holder after completing a fully documented book tour across all 50 U.S. states.The 50-state achievement, titled "Fastest time to complete a fully documented book tour across all 50 U.S. states by an author," began on November 12, 2025 and concluded on May 23, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. Milwaukee time. It follows his separate achievement of 64 Barnes & Noble bookstore signing appearances at different stores within one national corporate bookstore chain, titled "Most bookstore signing appearances at one national corporate bookstore chain by an author at different stores." Together, the two accomplishments establish R.M. Almonte as a 2-time fully documented world record holder in the literary space."This was never just about the miles or the number of stores," said R.M. Almonte. "Every state, every signing, and every long drive was about proving that impossible goals can be reached when you refuse to quit. I want every kid, teenager, and adult who has ever been told their dream was too big to see this and understand that discipline, faith, and documentation can turn a dream into something real. You have to be delusional enough to believe it is possible. I was a high school dropout who was delusional enough to believe he could write 7 published books, complete a 50-state tour, to two fully documented world records — that is what happens when you refuse to stop believing."R.M. Almonte's national journey was connected to his recent novel Fogs of Time , and the fully documented 50-state book tour represents a rare author-led campaign completed in person, state by state, supported by dates, locations, bookstore appearances, media coverage, and record materials compiled throughout.The achievement was completed without the backing of a Big Five New York publishing house. For R.M. Almonte Publishing, the campaign represents a crown-jewel move: a full publishing house building national literary impact through documentation, direct reader engagement, record-setting execution, and a campaign designed to challenge the old limits of the publishing industry. The statement behind the campaign is clear — the term "Big Five" no longer has to define the ceiling of modern publishing. R.M. Almonte Publishing is positioning itself as part of a new conversation: the rise of the Big Six.The milestone gained media attention when Telemundo Wisconsin journalist Albert Vargas featured R.M. Almonte's Milwaukee completion in an article and video report. The Spanish-language headline — "Autor latino rompe récord al recorrer los 50 estados y completa su misión en Wisconsin" — translates to "Latino Author Breaks Record by Traveling to All 50 States and Completes His Mission in Wisconsin."Full Telemundo Wisconsin article and video: https://www.telemundowi.com/news/autor-latino-rompe-record-al-recorrer-los-50-estados-y-completa-su-mision-en-wisconsin R.M. Almonte's 50-state completion is also documented through his All Fifty Club member profile, which lists him with 50 states visited and describes the purpose of the tour. R.M. Almonte Publishing has submitted the achievement for inclusion in the All Fifty Club's Arts and Entertainment record-holder category as the first author to complete a fully documented 50-state book tour.All Fifty Club profile: https://allfiftyclub.com/profile/rmalmonte "This is a defining moment for R.M. Almonte and R.M. Almonte Publishing," said Samuel Hamodey, representative for R.M. Almonte Publishing. "To watch him go from a high school dropout to a 2-time fully documented world record holder in seven months has been incredible. Being part of this journey with him, traveling to as many states as I could, meeting so many exciting people, seeing so many unforgettable places, and witnessing what it took behind the scenes was a blessing. This is a major step in his story, with many more to come, and I am proud to see him flourish. I am honored to stand beside him and help guide this part of the business with the experience and expertise needed to bring a campaign of this size to life."With the final stop completed in Milwaukee, R.M. Almonte's journey stands as a documented literary milestone: one author, all 50 states, 64 Barnes & Noble bookstore appearances at different stores, and two fully documented world records rooted in persistence, faith, culture, and purpose. It also marks a bold industry statement from R.M. Almonte Publishing — a full publishing house positioning itself to challenge old publishing categories and help define what a modern national publisher can become.Looking ahead, R.M. Almonte is planning a fully documented book tour across Canada in partnership with Indigo, Canada's largest national bookstore corporation, with sights set on a United Kingdom tour in 2027. On the publishing side, R.M. Almonte Publishing has announced plans to release audiobook editions of all R.M. Almonte titles, along with a special edition release of Fogs of Time coming soon to Kickstarter. For all updates, upcoming tour dates, and release information, visit rmalmonte.com.About R.M. Almonte PublishingR.M. Almonte Publishing is a full publishing house founded by R.M. Almonte. The company develops and publishes literary works rooted in storytelling, culture, imagination, and representation, while building meaningful author campaigns that connect books, readers, and communities across the country.

Telemundo Wisconsin

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