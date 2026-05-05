R.M. Almonte Enters Final Four States of Documented 50-State World Record Book Tour

Final 4 States to go!!! Fogs Of Time featured in Publishers weekly may 4th 2026 Lions Tooth for State 50 The finish line is in sight. I'm tired but not stopping.

Fogs of Time author completes 46 states, 60-plus bookstore appearances, and 970-plus books sold as readers across America turn the journey into a movement

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.M. Almonte , author of Fogs of Time and founder of R.M. Almonte Publishing, has entered the final four states of his documented 50-state book-signing tour, a national world-record attempt launched in November 2025 and built around in-person reader engagement across the United States.To date, the tour has reached 46 states, he's appeared in more than 60 bookstore and retail appearances, visited more than 61 Barnes & Noble locations, and generated more than 970 direct book sales through face-to-face events, reader conversations, and grassroots momentum.From the outside, the tour may look like a steady march toward the finish line. Behind the scenes, Almonte says the journey has included mounting debt, repeated rejection, limited sponsorship support, long stretches away from family, suffering from 102.3 fever during a book signing event, delayed flights, airport disruptions, and the physical and mental toll of months of nonstop travel.Yet the defining story of the tour has not only been a struggle. Across the country, readers have turned Fogs of Time into a reader-driven movement.In Montana, a daughter discovered the book and told her father about it. He later came to see Almonte at an event in Maryland. In Issaquah, Washington, one reader was so moved by the novel that she told her sister, who later attended an Almonte event in Austin, Texas. In Virginia, a woman bought the book, left to read the opening chapters at a nearby bar, and returned emotional over how deeply the story had affected her.“These moments are what kept the tour alive,” said Almonte. “This has never just been about selling books. It has been about proving that a story can travel farther than you ever imagined when readers believe in it enough to carry it to someone else.”The tour has also gained momentum online and through media appearances. A TikTok video by creator Gisella, known as @jisella888, generated more than 350,000 views, according to Almonte’s team, helping introduce the book and the tour to a wider audience. The increased attention has led readers in other states to attend events after discovering the tour through social media.Media coverage and appearances have included a Telemundo interview in Oklahoma City, a television interview with ARC-KFOX14-CBS4 in El Paso, and appearances on nationally syndicated radio programs, including Coast to Coast AM with George Noory.Fogs of Time has also received recognition from Publishers Weekly Reviews. R.M. Almonte’s official book page quotes Publishers Weekly by BookLife Reviews as saying, “The book moves briskly, often catching the reader by surprise,” and that “Almonte captures real heart with Maria and the sincere connections she forms.”The novel follows Maria Del Camino, a young woman from Washington Heights whose life changes after her brother is killed and she begins slipping through time. The story moves from the George Washington Bridge into a larger mystery where each jump brings Maria closer to the truth behind her brother’s death. Fogs of Time was published by R.M. Almonte Publishing on January 17, 2026.R.M. Almonte Publishing has funded and executed the tour without relying on the traditional Big Five publishing infrastructure. The company has stated its intention to establish R.M. Almonte Publishing as a Sixth major force in American publishing, built on direct bookstore relationships, in-person reader engagement, and national grassroots momentum rather than a conventional corporate publishing campaign, and is documenting the full journey for verification and for his forthcoming book, Are You a Local Author? Turning Red Tape into Runways: The World Record 50-State Book Tour . The upcoming title will explore the obstacles, logistics, rejection, financial strain, reader connections, and unexpected moments behind the nationwide effort.“In a world where so much has moved to virtual appearances and paid streams, you lose the magic of meeting readers face to face,” said Almonte. “This tour is about bringing that back.”None of the 61 Barnes and Noble appearances were arranged through corporate coordination or publisher placement. Every stop was secured through direct outreach, relationship building, and persistence — one location at a time, across 46 states, without institutional backing of any kind.The final stretch has required Almonte to continue despite financial pressure and exhaustion. According to Almonte, business resources have been stretched thin, and personal finances have been used when necessary to keep the tour moving.“We can see the finish line,” Almonte said. “Nothing is going to stop us. Even if we have to carry personal debt to finish this, we are going to finish what we started.”For Almonte, the tour has become both a professional milestone and a personal promise. As a father, author, and entrepreneur, he says the journey is about showing his family what commitment looks like when the path becomes difficult.“If I am going to tell my son to follow his dreams, he needs to see his father follow through and complete his own,” Almonte said.As the final four states approach, Almonte says the tour has tested him mentally, physically, and financially — but it has also revealed the power of readers, booksellers, social media creators, radio hosts, podcasters, and families who helped carry the story from one state to the next.“The struggle is real,” said Almonte. “But so is the magic. Every time someone shows up because another reader told them about the book, it reminds me why we started.”Following completion of the domestic tour, R.M. Almonte Publishing plans to pursue bookstore opportunities in Canada, including outreach to Indigo locations across multiple provinces.About R.M. Almonte PublishingR.M. Almonte Publishing is an American publishing and media company founded by Dominican-American author and entrepreneur R.M. Almonte. The company’s flagship title, Fogs of Time, is the subject of a documented 50-state world-record book-signing tour built on in-person reader engagement, direct bookstore partnerships, and grassroots national momentum. More information is available at rmalmonte.com.

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