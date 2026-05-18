Partnerize Appoints David Dowd to Lead Global Sales for VantagePoint™

Appointment reinforces growing enterprise momentum behind AI-era measurement and compensation infrastructure

The company was not simply reacting to this shift; it identified it early, framed it clearly through the machine-mediated market thesis, and built the economic infrastructure required to solve it.” — David Dowd, SVP Global Sales for VantagePoint at Partnerize

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnerize , the company building the economic infrastructure for the machine-mediated market and creator of VantagePoint™, today announced the appointment of David Dowd as SVP, Global Sales for VantagePoint, an influence measurement and compensation solution that helps brands and publishers connect discovery, decisioning, and outcomes across modern commerce journeys. Dowd will be based in the company’s New York City headquarters.Dowd joins Partnerize as the company expands enterprise adoption of VantagePoint and accelerates the Lighthouse Program , the industry’s first structured initiative focused on validating how influence can be measured and compensated in AI-mediated and zero-click consumer journeys.VantagePoint enables brands to measure influence that occurs before a click, connect that influence to commercial outcomes, and operationalize compensation through Partnerize’s commissioning and payments infrastructure. VantagePoint was recently independently certified by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), reinforcing Partnerize’s position as a trusted measurement and economic infrastructure platform for the machine-mediated market. The platform also recently received the Gold Award for Best Performance Marketing Technology at the 2026 Performance Marketing Awards.“Consumer discovery and decision-making are increasingly happening inside AI systems, social feeds, publisher environments, and other experiences where the click is no longer the primary signal of influence,” said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize. “As a result, the industry needs a new economic model that can verify influence and compensate it appropriately. David understands both sides of the equation. He has seen how discovery systems evolve from his time at Google and understands the growing pressure on publisher monetization models from his experience at Hearst. That makes him uniquely suited to help scale VantagePoint globally as this market transition accelerates.”Dowd brings deep experience scaling enterprise partnership and performance businesses globally, with prior leadership roles at Google and Hearst spanning both advertiser growth and publisher monetization. His background includes extensive work across premium media and commerce ecosystems, giving him a firsthand understanding of the growing disconnect between where consumer influence happens and how that influence is economically recognized.“The market is entering a period where influence is increasingly shaping decisions before a click ever occurs, yet most of the industry still lacks a credible way to measure and compensate that influence,” said Dowd. “Having spent my career working across both the advertiser and publisher ecosystems at Google and Hearst, as well as in measurement and analytics, particularly around growth, monetization, premium media, and commerce, I found myself increasingly drawn to what Partnerize is building with VantagePoint. The company was not simply reacting to this shift; it identified it early, framed it clearly through the machine-mediated market thesis, and built the economic infrastructure required to solve it. I’m excited to help Partnerize scale VantagePoint as the industry develops new ways to measure and compensate influence across modern commerce and media journeys.”Dowd’s appointment follows broader investment across the VantagePoint commercial organization as Partnerize scales enterprise adoption globally. Recent additions include expanded leadership across GTM effectiveness, revenue enablement, customer success, and strategic alliances to support continued enterprise growth and market adoption.The momentum behind VantagePoint continues to build through the Lighthouse Program, which brings together leading advertisers, publishers, and technology partners to establish verifiable frameworks for measuring and compensating influence in modern consumer journeys. The combination of independent measurement certification, growing enterprise adoption, and Lighthouse validation is helping establish VantagePoint as a foundational infrastructure layer for modern commerce influence.Partnerize introduced the concept of the machine-mediated market to describe the structural shift occurring as AI systems increasingly shape consumer discovery, consideration, and purchasing decisions before a traditional click occurs. VantagePoint was built to address the economic and measurement challenges emerging from that transition.About PartnerizePartnerize is building the economic infrastructure for the machine-mediated market, enabling brands, publishers, creators, and platforms to measure, verify, and fund influence across modern commerce journeys. The company connects discovery, decisioning, and outcomes into a single measurable and economically actionable system that extends beyond traditional click-based and performance marketing models.Through VantagePoint™, Partnerize helps organizations understand and quantify influence occurring across AI-mediated, zero-click, social, publisher, creator, and partner-driven environments, connecting upstream influence to downstream commercial outcomes, budget allocation, and compensation. By enabling trusted verification and measurable participation in the economics of influence, Partnerize is helping define the next generation of commerce infrastructure.

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