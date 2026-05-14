Tinuiti Launches New YouTube Intelligence Suite, Revealing 47% Average Incremental Conversion Impact for Brands

New capability within Bliss Point provides a more complete view of YouTube’s impact across revenue and customer acquisition

Marketers can now gain a clearer, more complete view, without platform bias, of how YouTube contributes to business results across the customer journey. ” — Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at Tinuiti

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, a leading independent media agency, today announced the launch of its YouTube Intelligence Suite within its proprietary technology platform, Bliss Point – connecting YouTube impressions directly to business outcomes at scale. Across Tinuiti clients, this approach shows YouTube driving an average of 47% more measurable conversion KPI impact—and sometimes up to 70% for brands—compared to standard reporting approaches.By expanding visibility into YouTube’s full contribution to business outcomes, Tinuiti is helping marketers better understand the platform’s role in driving revenue and customer acquisition. This capability is exclusive to Tinuiti clients and available only through Bliss Point.As one of the early adopters of this YouTube ADH solution, Tinuiti has seen firsthand the growing need for more accurate measurement as YouTube continues to win consumer attention across CTV, mobile, and desktop. Marketers have looked for ways to scale investment. Still, traditional reporting models often do not fully capture YouTube’s impact, leaving marketers without a clear, unbiased view of how the platform drives revenue, brand growth, and long-term value.The YouTube Intelligence Suite moves beyond directional metrics, giving marketers a clearer and more complete view of performance by combining YouTube impression-level data, first-party outcomes data, and TransUnion identity resolution within Ads Data Hub (ADH), complemented by Brand Lift, Conversion Lift, and Tinuiti’s proprietary Media Mix Modeling—providing a unified, privacy-safe view of full-funnel performance. This methodology consistently reveals additional measurable impact not visible through standard reporting approaches across both acquisition and revenue. As one of the early adopters of this YouTube ADH solution, Tinuiti has already gained significant traction with the newly launched product, onboarding more than 20 clients.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at Tinuiti, said: "For years, brands have invested in YouTube knowing it influences outcomes—but without clear proof of how and where. We built the YouTube Intelligence Suite to change that. Marketers can now gain a clearer, more complete view, without platform bias, of how YouTube contributes to business results across the customer journey. This is what our mission ‘Love Growth. Hate Waste.’ looks like in practice: scaling what works and eliminating what doesn’t.”Here’s How It WorksThe YouTube Intelligence Suite brings together planning, measurement, validation, and optimization within a single system in Bliss Point:- Plan: Align audiences, formats, and investment using Google planning tools (Insights Finder & Reach Planner) and Tinuiti audience intelligence- Measure: Connect YouTube impression-level data to first-party conversion data via Ads Data Hub- Validate: Use Google Brand Lift and Google Conversion Lift tests to quantify consumer impact in real time- Optimize: Apply proprietary Media Mix Modeling to reduce platform bias and reveal cross-channel impactThe result is a unified, full-funnel view of YouTube’s impact across awareness, consideration, conversion, and revenue within a single, actionable system.Proof: Revealing YouTube’s ValueLeading consumer brands are using Tinuiti’s YouTube Intelligence Suite to better understand YouTube’s true impact on business performance. In one example, a leading, fast-growing food delivery platform partnered with Tinuiti to move beyond standard platform reporting and uncover the full value of YouTube as a driver of business outcomes—revealing 146% greater measurable purchase impact than standard reporting approaches captured.In another example, a regional on-demand delivery brand identified 58% greater measurable revenue impact from YouTube after applying Tinuiti’s measurement approach, gaining a more complete understanding of how the platform contributed to customer acquisition and revenue outcomes.By connecting media exposure to actual conversion behavior, these brands gained a clearer view of YouTube’s role across the funnel—reframing it from a primarily upper-funnel channel into a more measurable and scalable driver of growth.Setting a New Standard for YouTube MeasurementWhile many approaches rely heavily on platform-reported metrics, Tinuiti methodology connects impression-level exposure to real-world outcomes across devices and channels. By integrating Ads Data Hub, first-party data, lift studies, and proprietary modeling within Bliss Point, Tinuiti delivers a more complete view of YouTube’s performance.The YouTube Intelligence Suite is not a standalone SaaS product, but a set of proprietary capabilities embedded within Bliss Point and activated through Tinuiti client partnerships.With greater transparency into performance, YouTube becomes a more measurable and scalable growth engine—providing the clarity marketers increasingly demand.Building on a Track Record of Breakthrough InnovationThe launch of the YouTube Intelligence Suite builds on Tinuiti’s recent success with AdCopy AI , a creative engine integrated into Bliss Point that leverages Google’s Gemini models to generate, test, and refresh search ads in minutes - helping early adopters drive measurable performance improvements while accelerating creative output. It has driven an over 15% performance lift in search ads for early adopters and accelerated creative output across Search campaigns.For more information about Bliss Point and the YouTube Intelligence Suite, visit Tinuiti.com/Bliss-Point About TinuitiTinuiti is a media agency that not only builds brands, but also architects business outcomes. Guided by its mission to “Love Growth. Hate Waste,” Tinuiti creates immediate and lasting growth for clients. At the center is Tinuiti’s Bliss Point Marketing Operating System – the ultimate brand and performance unifier – which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. This approach allows Tinuiti to treat each client’s business like its own—making smarter decisions, faster, and with greater accountability. With over $4.5 billion in media under management and 1,200 employees across the U.S., Mexico and EMEA, Tinuiti delivers measurable impact for leading brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/

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