Partnerize Launches Lighthouse Program Powering Real-World Influence Compensation in AI-Driven Commerce

Leading brands, publishers, agencies, and platforms align behind a new standard powering real-world influence compensation in AI-driven commerce.

The Lighthouse Program is an invite-only charter of industry leaders defining how influence is measured and compensated in a zero-click world. This is how the standard gets set.” — Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnerize today launched the Influence Compensation Lighthouse Program, a cross-industry initiative to validate and scale a new economic model for measuring and compensating influence across both click-based and AI-mediated commerce. The program brings together a founding cohort of brands, publishers, agencies, and technology partners operating under the independently certified and patent-pending VantagePoint Fractional Compensation Standard (VPFCS™).As AI-driven discovery is reshaping how consumers find, evaluate, and purchase products, the economic foundations of digital marketing are under increasing pressure. Models built around clicks no longer reflect how decisions are made, leaving brands exposed to misallocated spend and publishers undercompensated for the influence they create.This shift is already redefining revenue-critical categories:“Travel is the category most exposed to zero-click discovery. The question is no longer whether influence happens before the click. It is how much of your booking volume is being shaped in environments you cannot measure. We’re excited to be part of the Lighthouse Program as a way to bring that influence into a measurable and economically actionable model.” - Laura Villarino, Sr. Manager, Global Marketing Strategy & Media, Marriott InternationalFounding participants include enterprise platform and advertiser participants such as Adobe and HubSpot, as well as brands including Marriott International, Wolverine Worldwide, and Away Travel, and publishers including Vox Media and other leading global media companies. The initiative also includes agency partners, as well as technology and data partners such as Profound.Together, these organizations are working to validate how influence across modern discovery environments can be measured, valued, and translated into compensable outcomes, representing both the supply and demand sides of modern commerce.A New Economic Model for AI-Driven CommerceCommerce discovery is shifting from links to recommendations generated by AI systems, content, and creators. This shift is creating a structural gap between visibility and measurable outcomes.The Lighthouse program connects visibility in AI and content environments to measured influence across the consumer journey and to compensable economic value tied to real outcomes, establishing the foundation for how commerce economics will operate in an AI-driven market.From Measurement to Compensable ValueDuring the pilot phase, participating organizations will evaluate how influence signals captured through VantagePoint™ can be translated into compensable value, even when no click occurs.To accelerate validation and reduce friction, Partnerize will temporarily underwrite influence-based commissions generated during the pilot period. This ensures publishers and creators are compensated immediately while enabling brands to generate credible economic proof points.Participants will receive detailed reporting that quantifies how influence contributes to downstream conversions and revenue, creating a defensible foundation for future budget allocation.Applying a Standard for Influence-Based CompensationThe Lighthouse Program operates under the VantagePoint™ Fractional Compensation Standard (VPFCS™), a standardized, auditable methodology for allocating value across multiple contributors to a purchase decision.VPFCS™ enables brands to:- Allocate value proportionally across influencing sources- Extend compensation beyond last-click attribution- Operationalize influence-based payments at scaleThe methodology is executed through the Partnerize economic infrastructure and global payment infrastructure, enabling real-world validation through live transactions.Independent Validation and Industry CredibilityThe patent-pending VantagePoint™ measurement methodology underpinning the program has been independently certified by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), providing third-party validation of its transparency, accountability, and auditability.This certification ensures that influence-based compensation calculated through the model is grounded in credible, verifiable measurement practices.To further strengthen the rigor and credibility of the program, Ipsos has been engaged to conduct companion research alongside the Lighthouse Program. This research will independently evaluate findings across participants and publish the results, helping to translate program learnings into broader industry benchmarks and accelerating the establishment of VantagePoint™ as the standard for measuring and compensating influence in zero-click customer journeys.Industry Leaders Driving Market Validation“AI is already shaping how consumers make decisions. If you cannot connect that visibility to measurable business outcomes, you are investing in the wrong places and putting future growth at risk,” said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize. “The Lighthouse Program is an invite-only charter of industry leaders defining how influence is measured and compensated in a zero-click world. This is how the standard gets set.”“As a performance-driven organization, we are constantly evaluating how our investments translate into measurable outcomes. A growing share of consumer decision-making occurs before any trackable interaction. The Lighthouse Program provides an opportunity to better understand that dynamic and contribute to how influence is incorporated into future measurement and investment frameworks.” - Keith Hong, Sr. Director, Digital Media Management, Wolverine Worldwide“As both a platform partner and a global advertiser, we’re seeing AI fundamentally compress the gap between discovery and decision. The challenge is, most brands' measurement frameworks are still anchored in a click-based world that doesn’t fully capture how decisions are actually being made,” observes Doug Wyatt, Adobe’s Sr. Director of Americas Media.“That’s creating a real disconnect between what’s driving consideration and what ultimately gets measured and valued. Programs like Lighthouse matter because they start to close that gap—connecting visibility within AI-driven experiences to real business outcomes. That’s a critical step toward bringing our measurement, investment strategy, and value creation in line with how consumers are actually engaging today.”“As a digitally native brand, a significant portion of demand is created before a customer ever takes a measurable action. Traditional models tend to capture the moment of conversion, but not what actually drove it,” notes Christine Rhea, Sr. Director, Acquisition Marketing, Away.“The Lighthouse Program is an opportunity to better understand how influence shapes demand upstream and how that should be reflected in how we measure performance and allocate investment going forward.”Camilla Cho, SVP and Head of Commerce and Affiliate at Vox Media, confirms: “The Lighthouse Program is an important next step in turning that influence into economic value that publishers can actually participate in.”Building the Economic Infrastructure for What Comes NextThe Lighthouse Program represents a foundational step toward establishing the economic infrastructure required for commerce in a machine-mediated market.As discovery shifts toward AI-generated answers and recommendations, the ability to measure and compensate influence will define how marketing budgets are allocated and how value flows across the ecosystem.Results and findings from the program will be shared in future releases.About PartnerizePartnerize is building the economic infrastructure required to measure, attribute, and compensate influence across modern commerce. The company enables brands to connect discovery, decisioning, and transaction into a single, measurable, and economically actionable system that extends beyond traditional performance marketing models.

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