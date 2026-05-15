McGuire Splash Pad Closed May 19-20 for Maintenance
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 15, 2023) – McGuire Splash Pad in Port Charlotte will be closed May 19 and 20 for maintenance. The splash pad will reopen Thursday, May 21
For more information contact Nancy Pizzino at 941-235-5024 or Nancy.Pizzino@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
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