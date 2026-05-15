Several Offices Closed Thursday 5/21 - Monday 5/25
All County offices will be closed Thursday, 5/21, for an all-staff training, and again Monday, 5/25, for Memorial Day. Several County offices, such as the Clerk + Recorder, are always closed on Fridays, meaning some offices will be closed Thursday - Monday. Please plan ahead for County services you may need to access during this time, and check with the office in question to confirm their hours. Enjoy the long weekend!
Todas las oficinas del Condado estarán cerradas el jueves 5/21 por una capacitación para todo el personal y nuevamente el lunes 5/25 por el Día de los Caídos (Memorial Day). Varias oficinas del Condado, como la de Clerk + Recorder, siempre cierran los viernes, lo que significa que algunas oficinas estarán cerradas de jueves a lunes. Por favor, planifique con anticipación cualquier servicio del Condado que necesite durante este periodo y consulte con la oficina correspondiente para confirmar sus horarios. ¡Disfrute el fin de semana largo!
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