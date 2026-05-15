Direct Notifications Help Keep Citrus County Citizens Informed

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 15, 2026) — Citrus County Government has launched a direct notification system to help residents receive important updates by email or text message.

Notifications are currently available for:

Residents can subscribe to notifications at citruscounty.gov/notify .

The notification system is part of a broader effort to enhance communication and services for residents. To help guide future communication efforts, residents are encouraged to complete the Citrus County Communications Survey at citruscounty.gov/commsurvey .