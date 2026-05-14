Sixense Expands Bridge Management System Capabilities Across Canada

Canadian infrastructure owners gain access to OSIM-compliant asset management technology as demand for modern bridge management systems grows.

Infrastructure owners are looking for bridge management solutions that meet current regulatory standards and integrate with their existing inspection workflows” — Madison Lewis, Marketing Specialist at Sixense

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixense is expanding bridge management system (BMS) capabilities across Canada through its infrastructure asset management software, Beyond AssetAging bridge inventories are pushing Canadian infrastructure owners to replace legacy management systems.Municipal governments and transportation agencies across Canada manage thousands of bridges that require regular inspection, condition scoring, and maintenance planning. The resulting gap has accelerated demand for modern, standards-compliant alternatives that can centralize inspection data and support long-term capital planning.Government agencies are replacing legacy platforms with standards-compliant technologyIn Canada, provincial and municipal agencies typically rely on bridge management systems aligned with the Ontario Structure Inspection Manual (OSIM) methodology, a widely adopted framework for bridge condition assessment. Sixense has deployed its OSIM-compliant platform across Canadian provincial and municipal jurisdictions, replacing legacy systems with infrastructure that centralizes inspection records, automates condition scoring, and supports maintenance budget planning across bridge inventories of varying scale.Growing demand positions Sixense for continued Canadian expansionWith regional teams in Toronto and Vancouver, Sixense supports Canadian infrastructure owners at every stage of the asset lifecycle.About SixenseSixense provides infrastructure monitoring, engineering, and asset management services for construction and transportation projects across North America. A subsidiary of Sixense Group, the company operates from seven offices in the United States and Canada, supporting government agencies, engineering firms, and infrastructure owners with bridge management, structural health monitoring, and geotechnical services.

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