Freyssinet USA Strengthens East Coast Operations From Virginia Headquarters

Specialty contractor marks 30 years of concrete and steel repair expertise across critical U.S. infrastructure.

Extending the life of existing structures is often more cost-effective and sustainable. That's where Freyssinet's local expertise and global VINCI resources make a real difference” — Madison Lewis, Marketing Specialist at Freyssinet USA

WILSON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freyssinet USA, a specialty civil engineering contractor headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, continues to strengthen its structural repair and construction operations across the Eastern United States. With nearly 200 employees, over 50 active projects nationwide, and $48 million in 2025 revenue, the company delivers concrete repair services , steel repair, post-tensioning systems, and structural strengthening for bridges, buildings, and industrial facilities.Extending the life of aging structures requires specialized engineering capacityAs public and private infrastructure across the United States continues to age, owners and engineers face growing pressure to extend the service life of existing structures rather than replace them entirely. Concrete deterioration, steel corrosion, and evolving structural load requirements demand specialty solutions that fall outside the scope of general contractors.Freyssinet USA has built its operations around this gap. From its Virginia headquarters, the company deploys specialty engineering teams to assess, repair, and strengthen critical infrastructure across the East Coast and beyond.Three decades of project delivery across more than 50 sites nationwideFounded in 1995 as CCS Special Structures by Drew Micklus, Freyssinet USA began as a single-discipline operation focused on post-tensioning systems. Over three decades, the company expanded into concrete and steel repair, cathodic protection for reinforced concrete, structural strengthening with carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), bridge bearing replacement, stay cable installation and inspection, heavy lifting, and expansion joint services.The company's project portfolio includes some of the country's most recognizable infrastructure:- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas): cable-net roof installation for one of the first such structures in the U.S.- Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge (South Carolina): stay cable inspection and structural integrity management for over 20 years- Channel Five Bridge (Florida Keys): $13.5 million structural rehabilitation- Goethals Bridge (New York): stay cable construction, heavy lifting, and demolition sequencingThe company continues to invest in its East Coast workforce and technical capabilities, with operations supported from Sterling, Virginia and a regional presence in North Carolina. As demand for specialty structural repair and strengthening grows across the United States, Freyssinet USA is expanding capacity to meet the needs of public agencies, private owners, and general contractors.About Freyssinet USAFreyssinet USA is a specialist civil engineering firm delivering post-tensioning, structural repair, and concrete preservation for bridges and infrastructure across the United States. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Freyssinet USA operates nationwide with more than 150 employees and is part of the Freyssinet network within VINCI Group.

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