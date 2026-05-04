Freyssinet USA Strengthens East Coast Operations From Virginia Headquarters
Specialty contractor marks 30 years of concrete and steel repair expertise across critical U.S. infrastructure.
Extending the life of aging structures requires specialized engineering capacity
As public and private infrastructure across the United States continues to age, owners and engineers face growing pressure to extend the service life of existing structures rather than replace them entirely. Concrete deterioration, steel corrosion, and evolving structural load requirements demand specialty solutions that fall outside the scope of general contractors.
Freyssinet USA has built its operations around this gap. From its Virginia headquarters, the company deploys specialty engineering teams to assess, repair, and strengthen critical infrastructure across the East Coast and beyond.
Three decades of project delivery across more than 50 sites nationwide
Founded in 1995 as CCS Special Structures by Drew Micklus, Freyssinet USA began as a single-discipline operation focused on post-tensioning systems. Over three decades, the company expanded into concrete and steel repair, cathodic protection for reinforced concrete, structural strengthening with carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), bridge bearing replacement, stay cable installation and inspection, heavy lifting, and expansion joint services.
The company's project portfolio includes some of the country's most recognizable infrastructure:
- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas): cable-net roof installation for one of the first such structures in the U.S.
- Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge (South Carolina): stay cable inspection and structural integrity management for over 20 years
- Channel Five Bridge (Florida Keys): $13.5 million structural rehabilitation
- Goethals Bridge (New York): stay cable construction, heavy lifting, and demolition sequencing
The company continues to invest in its East Coast workforce and technical capabilities, with operations supported from Sterling, Virginia and a regional presence in North Carolina. As demand for specialty structural repair and strengthening grows across the United States, Freyssinet USA is expanding capacity to meet the needs of public agencies, private owners, and general contractors.
About Freyssinet USA
Freyssinet USA is a specialist civil engineering firm delivering post-tensioning, structural repair, and concrete preservation for bridges and infrastructure across the United States. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Freyssinet USA operates nationwide with more than 150 employees and is part of the Freyssinet network within VINCI Group.
Madison Lewis
Freyssinet
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.