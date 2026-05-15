Techo-Bloc Named Top 3 Best Managed Company in North America by Deloitte

Charles Ciccarello, president of Techo-Bloc. Image from Alain Roberge, La Presse

We did not fit the mold, so we created our own.” — Charles Ciccarello

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, CANADA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techo-Bloc, a Quebec-based designer and manufacturer of pavers and slabs for residential and commercial outdoor spaces, has been recognized in Deloitte's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club.Company leadership confirms the firm now ranks among the top three players in its sector across North America, supported by nine manufacturing plants, approximately 1,000 employees, and a continental distribution network of certified contractors and dealers."We did not fit the mold, so we created our own," said Charles Ciccarello, founder and president of Techo-Bloc. "Combining manufacturing, design, technology, marketing, and culture under one roof is what allows us to compete at this scale."Techo-Bloc operates manufacturing plants across Quebec, Ontario, and several US states, with a tenth facility under construction in South Carolina and a recently acquired site in Chambly, Quebec, set aside for future production. Production capacity on both sides of the border, combined with select European suppliers, has helped the firm limit exposure to US tariff volatility while protecting design consistency across markets.Building the next generation of leadersTecho-Bloc is approaching 1,000 employees and reports an average executive leadership age of 38, with most executive directors having been with the company for more than a decade. The firm runs a proprietary internal management training program that develops mid-career employees into directors and operating leads, a model it credits for sustaining three decades of expansion under family ownership. With new capacity coming online in South Carolina and Chambly, Techo-Bloc is positioning its next phase of growth around the same talent pipeline and design-led mentality that earned it the Deloitte Platinum recognition.About Techo-BlocTecho-Bloc designs and manufactures pavers, slabs, retaining walls, and outdoor living products for residential and commercial landscapes across Canada and the United States. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, the company operates ten manufacturing plants and distributes through a network of certified contractors and dealers throughout North America. Learn more at techo-bloc.com

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