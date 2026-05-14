Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,428 in the last 365 days.

I 189 Westbound from Dorset St to Route 7

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 189 Westbound from Dorset St to Route 7 is currently at a complete stop due to a traffic accident.

 

There is no current estimate on how long the road will be closed but updates will be provided accordingly.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

I 189 Westbound from Dorset St to Route 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.