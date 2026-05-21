Hosted.com® Highlights YouTube Channel for Self-Help Resources

Visual Website Learning Resources Through Hosted.com®’s YouTube Channel Video Tutorials for WordPress, Website Builder, and Hosting Management Self-Help Content Designed for Clearer Website Management from Hosted.com®

Hosted.com® highlights its YouTube channel as a visual learning resource for managing websites and hosting, WordPress, domains, and Website Builder.

Support isn't just written instructions. People learn faster by seeing the process. Our YouTube channel offers a way to follow website, WordPress, and hosting management with more confidence.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a domain name and web hosting provider, is placing focus on its YouTube channel as part of its wider self-help resource offering. The channel gives website owners, small businesses, and WordPress users access to video tutorials, short-form tips, and step-by-step guidance designed to make running and managing their websites easier.The announcement reflects the growing role of video in learning. Website owners, especially beginners, often need to identify menus, settings, dashboards, and see on-screen results while completing tasks. Video content helps support that process by showing each step in context, allowing viewers to pause, replay, and follow along at their own pace. Hosted.com®’s YouTube channel supports a range of website-related topics, including WordPress, the Hosted.comWebsite Builder, online store setup, site management, plugin and theme installation, category management, and content publishing. The channel also includes YouTube Shorts for shorter tips and focused explanations.While written resources remain important for detailed reference, visual learning can reduce uncertainty during hands-on tasks. This is especially useful for people working with website builders, WordPress admin areas, hosting dashboards, or control panels for the first time. Instead of relying only on written steps, viewers can see what an action looks like before repeating it for themselves.The channel is part of the company’s broader self-help resources , which also includes its Knowledgebase, Blog, and Articles & Tutorials section. Together, these resources offer website owners different ways to find information based on the type of help required and their preferred learning format.“Clear support is not limited to written instructions,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “Many website owners understand a task faster when they can see the process on screen. The Hosted.comYouTube channel gives them another practical way to follow website, WordPress, and hosting management and troubleshoot with more confidence.”Longer tutorial videos provide more detailed walkthroughs for tasks that require several steps. These include guidance on using the Website Builder, launching an online store, and managing websites. The WordPress Hosting videos cover common actions such as installing plugins and themes, publishing content, and organizing website categories.Short-form videos also play a role in the channel’s structure. YouTube Shorts are used for concise explanations and quick task-based guidance where a full tutorial is not required. This format helps address smaller questions or specific actions more directly.For website owners managing their own online presence, access to both written and visual resources can support more independent problem-solving. A person may use a blog article or a Knowledgebase guide for reference, then turn to a video to see how the steps work in practice.This combination helps bridge the gap between reading instructions and completing the task on screen while fitting into the company’s wider self-help resources for Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and Domain Registrations & Transfers.Hosted.com’s continued focus on video guidance supports its broader approach to making website education more accessible. By offering tutorials, quick tips, and visual walkthroughs, the company aims to help website owners better understand routine website management and maintenance while reducing the uncertainty and errors that often come with technical processes.About Hosted.comHosted.comoffers secure and scalable web hosting solutions for individuals and businesses. The company provides a range of services, including domain registration, Web and WordPress Hosting, and website building tools. Hosted.comis committed to helping clients through reliable, easy-to-use solutions.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, brings over 25 years of experience in web hosting and domain management. He guides the company’s mission to enhance website creation and management, focusing on delivering customer-centric solutions, expert support, and services to make the process more accessible and user-friendly.

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