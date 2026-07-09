Hosted.com® Looks at the Security Risks of Outdated WordPress Plugins

Hosted.com® Highlights Security Risks Linked to Outdated WordPress Plugins Unsupported Plugins Can Create Vulnerabilities and Performance Issues Hosted.com® WordPress Hosting Features Include Updates, Testing, and Patching

Hosted.com® outlines the risks of outdated WordPress plugins and highlights update tools, security settings, staging, and patching support.

Outdated WordPress plugins pose security risks and are often preventable with proper management. Hosted.com®’s WordPress Hosting makes this easier with smart updates, staging, and patching.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a web hosting and domain services provider, has released an explanation of the security risks associated with outdated WordPress plugins , highlighting how regular plugin maintenance can help reduce exposure to known vulnerabilities, performance issues, and preventable security breaches.WordPress plugins are used to add features such as contact forms, ecommerce, analytics, caching, SEO tools, and security. A common problem is sites keeping plugins active after updates, patches, or support have expired.The biggest risk posed by outdated WordPress plugins is when known vulnerabilities remain unpatched, making websites running older versions easier for attackers to target and exploit. This can lead to unauthorized access, malware infections, spam redirects, altered files, data theft, or complete website crashes.Plugin issues also happen when extensions are poorly coded, no longer supported, or installed from untrustworthy sources. They can request excessive permissions, leading to unauthorized changes, while others might conflict with WordPress core software, themes, or other plugins, resulting in broken pages and layouts, missing functionality, or slow load times.For online businesses, these issues not only disrupt websites but also damage trust. A security warning, a broken feature, a redirect to a malicious site, or an inaccessible page can interrupt visitor engagement and harm the company's reputation.Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, said: “Outdated plugins are a security risk because they are common, visible to attackers, and often preventable. A WordPress website can need multiple plugins, but they need to be managed correctly. Hosted.com’s WordPress Hosting is designed to help with maintenance with smart update tools, PHP version settings, staging environments, and patching.”To help avoid the above issues, Hosted.com’s WordPress Hosting plans include several features. The Smart Update tool automatically applies the latest plugin updates and compares website pages after the process is complete. This allows customers to check for visible changes or potential breaks after updates are applied.The service also includes staging environments, allowing site changes and plugin updates to be tested on an offline copy of a website before being applied to the live version. This can help reduce the risk of compatibility issues affecting visitors.In addition, Hosted.comuses Patchman to apply security patches to outdated WordPress core software versions. This also helps reduce exposure to vulnerabilities and potential compatibility issues.Hosted.comalso provides a 1-Click WordPress Security feature that applies essential WordPress security settings without requiring advanced technical knowledge. The feature is intended to support security hardening for businesses, freelancers, and startups, regardless of their level of technical knowledge.While plugins are an essential part of WordPress, Hosted.comnoted that inactive, outdated, unsupported, or too many plugins can increase the potential risk when not regularly checked.The company encourages WordPress site owners to keep plugins updated , test changes before applying them, verify they are still supported by their developers, and always download from trusted sources.Hosted.comsaid that the risks associated with outdated WordPress plugins can be avoided with regular updates, testing, and security best practices. The company’s WordPress Hosting services are designed to help reduce preventable issues while supporting the functionality that plugins provide.About Hosted.comHosted.comoffers Web Hosting, Domain Registration, and WordPress Hosting for businesses and individuals. The company focuses on reliability, performance, and accessible support, catering to a diverse customer base from freelancers to startups and SMEs. www.Desku.io , a division of Hosted.com, consolidates chat, WhatsApp, social messaging, and email into a single unified inbox. Desku.io is an intuitive AI Customer Service and HelpDesk platform, equipped with a built-in No-Code AI Chatbot designed for small businesses. It aims to provide faster responses, save time, and enhance customer satisfaction without requiring any coding.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of www.Hosted.comand also serves as CEO of AI Support Management Solution www.Desku.io . With over 25 years of experience in the web hosting and domain industry, he has led the company in providing services that help businesses and individuals effectively manage their online presence.

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