Province Recognizes Disability Service Professionals Week

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing disability service professionals across the province from May 10 to 16, 2026, during Disability Service Professionals Week.

"Disability service professionals play a critical role in ensuring that those with a disability can live full, supported and rewarding lives," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This week is our chance to shine a light on the dedication and compassion of these professionals and thank them for the important work they do."

The Ministry of Social Services partners with nearly 100 community-based organizations in more than 90 communities to deliver person-centred services tailored to individual needs.

Disability service professionals provide essential day-to-day assistance that helps individuals with intellectual disabilities live, work and more fully participate in their communities. From personal care to skill development and supported employment, service professionals across the province provide opportunities for meaningful inclusion.

"Every day, Disability Service Professionals show up with enthusiasm, skill and a deep commitment to the people they support," SARC's Executive Director Amy McNeil said. "Their impact is profound, helping individuals with disabilities live with dignity, independence and connection. DSP Week is an important opportunity to recognize and thank these remarkable individuals for the difference they make across Saskatchewan."

More than 3,600 full-time positions across the sector support this work, delivering residential services, day programming and supported employment opportunities for more than 6,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Government continues to invest in these services, providing an additional $5.8 million in the 2026-27 Ministry of Social Services budget to third-party service providers who support individuals with intellectual disabilities.

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