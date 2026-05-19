A Squared Bookkeepers Opens Client Roster for Bookkeeping, Payroll, and Advisory Services in Pasadena, CA

Pasadena-based A Squared Bookkeepers is accepting new SGV and LA County clients for bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory work.

Old Town Pasadena firm A Squared Bookkeepers begins accepting new monthly bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory clients across the SGV and LA County.

My background is 15 years of corporate real estate and construction accounting. I apply those same standards to small business books.” — Dennis

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Squared Bookkeepers , an accounting firm based in Old Town Pasadena, announced that it is accepting new clients for bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services in Pasadena, CA and the surrounding region. The firm serves small and medium-sized businesses across the San Gabriel Valley and greater Los Angeles County.Founded by Dennis, who holds an MBA from West Virginia University and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, A Squared Bookkeepers provides monthly bookkeeping, catch-up work for businesses that have fallen behind, bill pay, invoicing, California sales tax management, full-service payroll, and fractional CFO support. Monthly bookkeeping is billed at a flat rate based on a client's monthly expense volume and starts at $199 per month.Client work concentrates on industries the founder spent more than 15 years serving at institutional scale: general contractors, skilled trades, property services companies, real estate investors, and property managers. The firm provides specialized real estate property management accounting for operators with multi-property portfolios, including property-level class tracking, CAM reconciliations, and construction draw packages for lenders."Most of the owners who call us are past the point where basic bookkeeping is enough but nowhere near the size that justifies a full accounting department," said Dennis, founder of A Squared Bookkeepers. "That middle ground is where things usually break, and it's where we do our best work."Industry observers have noted a steady shift among small and mid-sized businesses toward outsourced bookkeeping as owners replace part-time in-house hires with firms that offer structured processes and cloud-based reporting. Among Pasadena bookkeepers , A Squared Bookkeepers differentiates on the process discipline carried over from institutional real estate and construction accounting roles, including reconciliations that actually reconcile and a second set of eyes that catches misclassifications before they compound into year-end problems.New clients begin with a short discovery call to review current records and scope. If catch-up work is needed, the firm handles the backlog first and transitions into monthly service once the books are current. Pricing is flat, published on the firm's website, and confirmed before any engagement begins. Monthly services are month-to-month with no long-term contract.The firm's office is located at 157 S Fair Oaks Ave, #1008, Pasadena, CA 91105. Most client work is handled remotely through a secure document portal, with in-person meetings available by appointment. Business owners can request a consultation through the firm's website or by phone.

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