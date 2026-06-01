2Morrow Bookkeeping Now Accepting New Clients for Bookkeeping, Tax, and Advisory Services in Phoenix, Arizona

2Morrow Bookkeeping is now accepting Phoenix small business clients for monthly bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and fractional CFO support built around accurate financial reporting and transparent pricing.

Phoenix-based firm founded by former COO offers flat-rate monthly bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and fractional CFO services to small businesses.

We price based on expense volume, if your business grows and the workload stays the same, your rate stays the same.” — David Morrow

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Morrow Bookkeeping , a Phoenix-based firm specializing in small business financial services, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, payroll processing, business tax preparation, and fractional CFO support. The firm serves small businesses across Phoenix and the entire Valley of the Sun.Founded by David Morrow, a former chief operating officer with 23 years of business experience, 2Morrow Bookkeeping was built around the premise that business owners deserve accurate financial data, transparent pricing, and a bookkeeper who understands how the numbers connect to real operational decisions. Morrow served as COO at four companies he helped scale from startup to multi-million dollar revenue, where he was responsible for financial review, budgeting, and strategic planning.The firm's core offering is full-service monthly bookkeeping, which includes bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, monthly profit-and-loss statements, and balance sheets. Pricing starts at $350 per month on a flat-rate basis determined by transaction volume and complexity rather than revenue. If a client's revenue grows but transaction volume remains the same, the rate does not change.Additional services include catch-up bookkeeping for businesses with months or years of backlogged records, annual business tax return preparation and filing, invoicing, bill payment, and fractional CFO support for owners who need strategic financial guidance beyond standard bookkeeping. The firm provides bookkeeping, tax, and advisory services in Phoenix, Arizona, tailored to each client's industry and operational needs. Phoenix payroll services are also available through the firm. 2Morrow Bookkeeping handles full-service payroll processing, including direct deposit, tax withholdings, quarterly filings, and year-end W-2 preparation. The firm supports QuickBooks Payroll, Gusto, and ADP RUN and also offers one-time payroll setup and training for owners who prefer to manage payroll independently.The decision to open a bookkeeping firm came directly from Morrow's own frustrations as a business owner. Over the course of his career, he encountered bookkeepers who prioritized upselling over accuracy. One spent more time recommending investment products than focusing on the books. Another raised rates after a strong revenue year despite no change in transaction volume. Both were terminated."I built this firm around the kind of service I wanted when I was the one reading the reports and making decisions based on them," said David Morrow, Founder of 2Morrow Bookkeeping. "Every engagement starts with understanding what the client actually needs. A general contractor tracking job profitability has completely different reporting requirements than a dental practice reconciling insurance reimbursements. We build our approach around the business, not the other way around."Small businesses across a range of industries increasingly rely on outsourced bookkeeping to maintain accurate financial records without the overhead of a full-time hire. For many owners, particularly those in construction, healthcare, and the skilled trades, the complexity of industry-specific accounting requirements makes professional support a practical necessity. Contractors need job costing to evaluate project-level profitability. Medical and dental practices must reconcile insurance payments against billed services. Trucking and logistics companies need to track costs by vehicle or route. These are areas where generic bookkeeping approaches often fall short, and where inaccurate records can lead to mispriced bids, missed deductions, or cash flow problems that compound over time.2Morrow Bookkeeping works with medical and dental practices, general contractors, skilled trades operators, home service companies, commercial cleaning businesses, freight and logistics firms, real estate investors and agents, salons, and nonprofits. The firm holds QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor certifications at Level 1 and Level 2 along with a QBO Payroll certification.New clients begin with a free consultation in which Morrow reviews the business's current financial setup, discusses the owner's goals, and provides a flat-rate quote. Onboarding includes access to a secure client portal for document sharing. Most clients work with the firm remotely, though in-person meetings can be arranged at the firm's office at 2390 East Camelback Road in Phoenix. The firm typically begins monthly service within a few days of engagement and responds to all inquiries within one business day.Among Phoenix bookkeepers , 2Morrow Bookkeeping has positioned itself on transparency and individualized service. There are no long-term contracts, and monthly service can be canceled at any time. Pricing is quoted upfront and remains tied to the scope of work rather than the client's financial performance.Business owners interested in learning more can contact 2Morrow Bookkeeping through the firm's website or by phone to schedule a free consultation.

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