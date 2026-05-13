Boulder County Planning Commission Agenda for May 20, 2026

Boulder County, Colo. - The next meeting of the Boulder County Planning Commission will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, beginning at 1:30 p.m. View the May 20, 2026 meeting agenda.

Boulder County Planning Commission meetings are convened in a hybrid format where attendees can attend and participate through Zoom or in-person at the Downtown Boulder County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder. In-person public speaker registration will be available on-site.

Watch the Meeting Online

Meetings are streamed live through the county's eSCRIBE platform. The video will display on the agenda page when the meeting begins. View the livestream starting at 1:30 p.m. on May 20.

Register to Participate Virtually

Only those who intend to provide public comment virtually during the public hearing portion of the meeting need to register via Zoom. Register to attend virtually. Call 303-441-3930 or email planner@bouldercounty.gov for more information.

May 20, 2026 Agenda Items Include:

Public Hearing - SD-24-0001: Griffith PUD Sketch Plan

Public testimony will be taken.

Request: Sketch Plan review for Planned Unit Development (PUD) consisting of a total of four residential lots on approximately 1.5 acres at 63 Baldwin Circle.

Location: 63 Baldwin Circle, an approximately 1.5-acre parcel, located approximately 350 feet north of the intersection of Artesian Drive and Baldwin Circle, in Section 25, Township 1S, Range 71W.

Zoning: Manufactured Home (MH)

Owner/Applicant: Christian Griffith

Website: boco.org/sd-24-0001

Action Requested: Recommendation to BOCC

Staff Planner: Pete L'Orange

View the staff report packet linked on the May 20 meeting agenda. View the Planning Commission webpage for more information, or call 303-441-3930 or email planner@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.