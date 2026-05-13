County Commission MSBU Workshop Set for May 19

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 13, 2026) – The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a workshop at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions include an MSBU presentation, current fiscal year 2026-27 rates, and proposed fiscal year 2027-28 rates, and commissioner, administrator, and county attorney comments.

The meeting is open to the public but there will be no public input.

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