County Commission Workshop Set for May 19

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 13, 2026) – The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a workshop at 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions will include Ackerman MSBU, Utilities and Public Works contractor hits, and commissioner, administrator, and county attorney comments.

The meeting is open to the public but there will be no public input.

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