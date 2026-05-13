Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board Will Meet

Salem, Oregon - The Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board (EPAB) will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The meeting will take place remotely via the internet on Microsoft Teams and is open to the public. The agenda and handouts will be posted on the advisory board’s website.

What: Meeting of the Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board

Meeting of the Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board When: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

The Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board is established by ORS 276A.270-276. The board’s primary function is to advise the State Chief Information Officer concerning the delivery of online services to the public.

The board is also charged with studying the digital information and service needs of Oregon residents, evaluating agencies’ effectiveness in using online portals, and considering further improvements in online portals.

Meetings of the Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board are open to the public.

Public comment may be made during the meeting. Sign-up for public comment is required as spots are limited. Sign-up closes Wednesday, May 20, at noon. Written comment will also be accepted. Written comment can be submitted by mail to the EPAB Support Office, 550 Airport Rd SE Suite C, Salem, OR 97301 or online via the office form.

Accommodations can be arranged for persons with disabilities, and alternate formats of printed material are available upon request. Please contact Enterprise Information Services at 503-378-3175 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations. Closed captioning is included on the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Links:

Contact Info:

Jack McDowell

Administrative Services Director

Enterprise Information Services

Jack.McDowell@das.oregon.gov