Charlotte County Government Calendar

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 13, 2026) – Charlotte County government meetings for the coming week. Monday, May 18, 2026, 2 p.m. — Metropolitan Planning Organization board, Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Room 119, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Monday, May 18, 2026, 3 p.m. — Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee, Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Large Conference Room, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 9 a.m. — County Commission Monthly Workshop, Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Room 119, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 9 a.m. — Burnt Store Drainage Study Public Meeting, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church located at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, Florida. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 2 p.m. — County Commission Monthly Workshop - Municipal Service Benefit Units, Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Room 119, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 9:30 a.m. — Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage MSBU Advisory Board, Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Room 120, Englewood, FL 34224 Thursday, May 21, 2026, 9:30 a.m. — Don Pedro Knight Islands Street & Drainage MSTU Advisory Board, Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Room 120, Englewood, FL 34224 Thursday, May 21, 2026, 1:30 p.m. — County Commission Pre-Agenda, Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Room B106, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.