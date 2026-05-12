Claims Panel Committee Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the Claims Panel Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 8:35 a.m.

The following Claims Panel Committee members were present: Ms. Carolyn Clifford, Hearing Officer; Ms. Suzanne Mayer, SURS Executive Director; Mr. Herb Pitman, Trustee (via video conference).

Others present: Ms. Bianca Green, SURS General Counsel; Ms. Heather Kimmons, SURS Senior Associate General Counsel; Mr. Albert Lee, Senior Associate General Counsel (via video conference); Ms. Jennifer Bartell, SURS Director of Benefits Processing; Ms. Lisa Fink, Communications Manager (via video conference); Ms. Karen Nyi (via video conference) and Ms. Annette Ackerman, SURS Executive Assistants; Ms. Janet Cummings, Area Wide Reporting; Ms. Namrata Pandya, Claimant (via video conference); Ms. Indigo Rivera, Claimant (via video conference); Mr. James Baker, Indigo Rivera’s attorney (via video conference).

Initial Claims Panel Committee roll call attendance was taken with Hearing Officer Carolyn Clifford and Executive Director Suzanne Mayer, both present.