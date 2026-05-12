Claims Panel Committee Meeting Minutes
The meeting of the Claims Panel Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 10:06 a.m.
The following Claims Panel Committee members were present: Mr. Daniel Gaumer, Hearing Officer; Ms. Suzanne Mayer, SURS Executive Director; Mr. Herb Pitman, Trustee (via video conference).
Others present: Ms. Bianca Green, SURS General Counsel; Ms. Heather Kimmons, SURS Senior Associate General Counsel (via video conference); Mr. Albert Lee, Senior Associate General Counsel; Ms. Jennifer Bartell, SURS Director of Benefits Processing; Ms. Lisa Fink, Communications Manager (via video conference); Ms. Karen Nyi (via video conference) and Ms. Annette Ackerman, SURS Executive Assistants; Ms. Denise Shelton, Medical MSR (via video conference); Ms. Janet Cummings, Area Wide Reporting; Ms. Indigo Rivera, Claimant (via video conference); Ms. Laura Davis, Claimant (via video conference); Mr. James Baker, Claimant attorney (via video conference); Patrick Sullivan of the law firm Featherstun, Gaumer, Stocks, Flynn & Eck, LLP.
Initial Claims Panel Committee roll call attendance was taken with Hearing Officer Dan Gaumer and Executive Director Suzanne Mayer, both present.
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