How Cold War Europe Survived by Communication and Accepting Limits

Emil Malak

CEOCFO Magazine features Emil Malak Op-ed on the Conflict in Europe

Cold War Europe survived four decades of Soviet hostility without nuclear exchange because both sides accepted limits and communication channels.” — Emil Malak

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an Op-ed by Emil Malak, on the conflict in Europe.

To read the full Op-ed visit:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped051126.html

For more information:

Bud Wayne

Senior Contributing Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

727-480-7070

budwayne@ceocfomagazine.com

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