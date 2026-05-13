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How Cold War Europe Survived by Communication and Accepting Limits

Emil Malak | Op-ed

Emil Malak

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CEOCFO Magazine features Emil Malak Op-ed on the Conflict in Europe

Cold War Europe survived four decades of Soviet hostility without nuclear exchange because both sides accepted limits and communication channels.”
— Emil Malak

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an Op-ed by Emil Malak, on the conflict in Europe.

To read the full Op-ed visit:
https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped051126.html

For more information:
Bud Wayne
Senior Contributing Editor
CEOCFO Magazine
727-480-7070
budwayne@ceocfomagazine.com

Bud Wayne
CEOCFO Magazine
+1 570-851-1745
budwayne@ceocfomagazine.com

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How Cold War Europe Survived by Communication and Accepting Limits

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