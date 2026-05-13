How Cold War Europe Survived by Communication and Accepting Limits
CEOCFO Magazine features Emil Malak Op-ed on the Conflict in Europe
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an Op-ed by Emil Malak, on the conflict in Europe.
To read the full Op-ed visit:
https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped051126.html
For more information:
Bud Wayne
Senior Contributing Editor
CEOCFO Magazine
727-480-7070
budwayne@ceocfomagazine.com
Bud Wayne
CEOCFO Magazine
+1 570-851-1745
budwayne@ceocfomagazine.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.