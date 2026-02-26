NanOlogy, LLC CEO David J. Arthur Discusses Their PURCISION™ Technology Advancing Intratumoral Therapy to Treat Cancer

David J. Arthur, CEO, NanOlogy, LLC

CEOCFO interviews NanOlogy, LLC CEO David J. Arthur on Solving Toxicity & Bioavailability Problems when Treating Cancer

NanOlogy is a leader in Intratumoral (IT) Therapy establishing feasibility of the PURCISION™ technology in many small molecules and studying three IT investigational drugs preclinically or clinically.” — David J. Arthur

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with David J. Arthur, CEO, of Fort Worth, Texas based NanOlogy, LLC advancing their PURCISION™ technology platform aimed at improving the treatment of cancer without increasing toxicity.

To read the full interview visit:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/nanology0226.html

David J. Arthur, during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing the concept behind NanOlogy said, “NanOlogy is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing a technology platform aimed at improving the treatment of cancer without increasing toxicity. The technology, called PURCISION™, forms particles of pure cancer drugs optimized for intratumoral (IT) delivery. These particles are delivered directly to the site of the tumor, where they continuously deliver high local concentration of drug to the tumor over time, with minimal systemic toxicity. NanOlogy has established feasibility of the PURCISION™ technology in many small molecules and has studied three intratumorally delivered investigational drugs preclinically or clinically in several solid tumors. The technology, supporting data, and team all attracted me to take on the role of CEO as I believe my background and experience can help position the company to benefit cancer patients and create long term value to shareholders. I think NanOlogy has got to be one of the more attractive companies out there right now.”

On the need to improve the treatment of solid tumors, David J. Arthur told Lynn, “A significant unmet need in oncology is to improve the treatment of solid tumors. Solid tumors are very hard to treat and rational combinations including chemotherapies, and newer agents like targeted therapies and immunotherapies, will remain standard of care (SOC) for the foreseeable future. Research has shown that chemo and targeted therapies help kill the tumor and elicit an immune response, called “immune priming”, to help improve solid tumor response to immunotherapy.

Over the years, researchers have been working on many methods to target the delivery of cancer drugs to help improve solid tumor response. Targeted therapies given systemically are an example but have not lived up to their promise because of off-target toxicities and other limitations.”

As for how their technology approach is different, David J. Arthur shared, “Instead of systemic administration, the PURCISION™ technology is designed to be given locally to directly kill the primary tumor or tumors and prime the immune system to increase solid tumor response to newer SOC therapies. Our proprietary technology uniquely uses supercritical fluid carbon dioxide as an antisolvent to form what we have come to characterize as large surface area microparticles, or “LSAMs”, of pure drug optimized for intratumoral delivery. The microparticles retain a particle size that is sufficient for tumor retention but with a huge increase in surface area that allows for high local drug release over time. LSAMs are covered by a composition of matter patent forming the foundation of more than 100 issued patents filed globally protecting composition, use, formulation, and technology.”

Asked where they are in the development process, David J. Arthur replied, “There are many different types of solid tumors, and most are now accessible because of advancements in imaging and advancements in interventional procedures over the last decade. One of the things that excited me about NanOlogy when I came onboard was the breadth of clinical experience that they have already achieved with their LSAM investigational drugs. On two LSAM assets, NanOlogy has run seven clinical trials across six different solid tumors including bladder, lung, pancreas, prostate, ovarian, and peritoneal cancers. We are now talking with Strategic Pharma and other groups to advance those assets further in clinical development in prioritized indications.”

Pointing to another asset they have in development, David J. Arthur offered, “Another asset we are excited about is the development of cisplatin into LSAM-Cisplatin. Cisplatin is a chemotherapy that has been around for a while with many uses but has terrible side effects when given systemically. We have developed a clinical formulation of LSAM-Cisplatin and are nearing completion of preclinical studies with our lead indication for a rare devastating pediatric brainstem tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). This is a devastating, highly lethal cancer in children, with typical onset between the ages of two and ten. There is no treatment other than radiation. Unfortunately, the median survival for these children after diagnosis is only 10 months.”

As for their approach to DIPG, David J. Arthur continued, “A key problem is that DIPG is deep in the brain. It is very difficult to get systemically administered drugs through the blood brain barrier to the tumor, and these tumors are inoperable because of their location. But recent advances have allowed us to use a highly precise MRI guided targeting system, to inject LSAM-Cisplatin directly into the tumor. We are hopeful that delivery LSAM-Cisplatin directly to the tumor will offer hope for children and families facing this horrible disease and that LSAM-Cisplatin could become one of the first approved medicines with significant benefit for the treatment of DIPG.”

Addressing emerging interest in Intratumoral Therapy, David J. Arthur told CEOCFO, "Intratumoral therapy is rapidly gaining momentum as a potential important part of the treatment of solid tumors – in early disease to prevent or delay progression and in late disease, combined with newer systemic agents, to improve response without the severe stacked toxicities associated with systemic combinations. We are beginning to see the proverbial hockey stick in interest emerge – whereas only a few clinical trials involving IT modalities were underway a few years ago, almost 200 clinical trials are currently underway. Large pharma is beginning to take note, too, with companies like J&J already significantly investing in the space. NanOlogy is a leader in IT therapy aimed at improving solid tumor response without increasing toxicity with growing evidence in support of this aim.”

For more information:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-913-8232

lf@ceocfomail.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.