NomosLogic Founder and CEO Matthew Hardy Discusses how they are Defining a Category in Molecular Medicine Infrastructure

Matthew Hardy, Founder and CEO, NomosLogic Inc.

CEOCFO interviews NomosLogic Inc. Founder and CEO Matthew Hardy on being the Infrastructure Layer for the World of Molecular Medicine

We aren’t anyone’s competition. We are the infrastructure layer for the world of molecular medicine. We are the roads that connect the cities.” — Matthew Hardy

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Matthew Hardy, Founder and CEO, of Midvale, Utah based NomosLogic Inc., a molecular medicine infrastructure company.

To read the full interview visit:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/nomoslogic0626.html

Matthew Hardy, during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing the concept behind NomosLogic said, “We aren’t anyone’s competition. We are the infrastructure layer for the world of molecular medicine. We are the roads that connect the cities. We provide a benefit to almost everyone out there whether it be a sequencing company, hospital, point of care, pharma, drug research, payers and insurance companies. We can provide something for everyone because we connect it all together.”

Walking us through a scenario of a medical condition and how their system might be used, Matthew Hardy offered, “Let’s take for instance something that I have personally faced. I have gastrointestinal problems, and I have for years. I suffer anemia yet I don’t have any bleeding internally. Doctors have struggled to figure out why. Through my system I identified that I have a CFTR variant, generally found in cystic fibrosis. If you are homozygous and have the CFTR variant, then you are at risk of having cystic fibrosis and generally you have a very short life. I am heterozygous, so I only carry one side.

What it is, is a tumor suppressor for gastrointestinal cancer. It also affects how you absorb iron. My system identified that in a matter of minutes. I took the reports to the doctors and they did scopes and found polyps that they wouldn’t have found otherwise, and probably prevented me from getting gastrointestinal cancer, and saved my life. Now I am being treated properly because the doctors know what is really going on with my body.”

Pointing to the deterministic value of their system, Matthew Hardy said, “One thing about NomosLogic is that we are deterministic, the same data in, the same data out, every single time. We don’t guess. We don’t say yes or no, we say yes, no, or unknown. That is a no-call, something that quite frankly saves doctors from malpractice lawsuits, saves them from the wrong findings. We give them accurate answers. If our answers in those resolutions are yes, that means the result is 100% certain, instead of probabilistic machine learning algorithms that aren’t certain.”

For more information:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-913-8232

lf@ceocfomail.com



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