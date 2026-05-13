Longevity and Mortality Investor Releases May 2026 issue

New issue explores funded reinsurance, life settlements, reverse mortgages and pension risk transfer developments.

The May 2026 edition reflects continued evolution across longevity and mortality markets ahead of next week’s conference in London.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent data pointing to renewed growth in the secondary life settlement market, regulatory scrutiny of funded reinsurance in the UK and continued expansion across reverse mortgage and asset intensive life reinsurance markets are among the topics explored in the May 2026 issue of Longevity and Mortality Investor (LMI).

The latest edition examines new data published by Coventry suggesting that the secondary life settlement market returned to growth in 2025 following a pull-back the previous year. Industry participants discuss the significance of the figures, ongoing institutional demand and the substantial untapped potential that still remains within the market.

Elsewhere, the issue explores the Prudential Regulation Authority’s proposed changes to the capital treatment of funded reinsurance transactions used by life insurers participating in the UK pension risk transfer market. Commentary within the edition considers what the proposals could mean for market participants and future transaction activity.

The May 2026 issue also examines the continued growth of the proprietary reverse mortgage market in the United States, operational constraints affecting the UK pension risk transfer sector and the approaching conclusion of the PHL Variable Life Insurance Company saga and its implications for life settlement investors.

The issue concludes with analysis of the continued expansion of the US asset intensive life reinsurance market and whether recent growth trends remain sustainable as third-party capital participation reaches record levels.

Longevity and Mortality Investor continues to provide specialist news, analysis and commentary focused on longevity, mortality, life settlements, pension risk transfer and insurance-linked risk markets.

The full May 2026 digital edition is now available online.

Readers can also learn more about the upcoming Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026, taking place in London on 19th May 2026 on the LMI Conference Website.

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